Thursday's Horse Racing Picks: JAGWAR, SPITALFIELD, and RISING FORCE

In an adrenaline-charged anticipation of the upcoming Saturday's horse racing action, the spotlight is cast on three equine athletes expected to make a mark in their respective races this Thursday. These selections bring together a blend of past performances and current conditions, offering bettors an opportunity to build their bank.

JAGWAR: The Nap Selection

Primarily, the focus is on JAGWAR, a 5-year-old gelding with a promising track record. This horse is scheduled to race at 12.55 at Doncaster. Having made an impressive debut at Auteuil, JAGWAR grabbed attention, finishing second and prompting prominent owner JP McManus to acquire him. Despite a slight hiccup in his handicap debut at Haydock, where a last-flight error cost him a victory, JAGWAR's potential remains undimmed. Lessons learned from that race have been instrumental in his preparation, making him a strong contender for the win.

SPITALFIELD: The Next Best

Next on the list is SPITALFIELD, set to run at 3.25 at Huntingdon. This horse caught the eye with a commendable performance on its handicap debut at Market Rasen. With a step up in trip anticipated, SPITALFIELD is expected to further enhance his performance, consolidating his position as a strong selection.

RISING FORCE: The Treble

The third and final selection is RISING FORCE, competing at 3.00 at Lingfield. Having consistently come close to winning, RISING FORCE was just a length behind in a similar race at the same venue in his last outing. His perseverance and will to win make him a top pick for the day.

These three horses — JAGWAR, SPITALFIELD, and RISING FORCE — are anticipated to perform well, making them strong contenders in their respective races. Their performance on the tracks could set the tone for a profitable weekend for the horse racing enthusiasts and bettors alike.