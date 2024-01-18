Thurles' Sunday Card: The Betting Precursor to the Cheltenham Festival

As the anticipation for the Cheltenham Festival builds, the eyes of the betting community are firmly set on the upcoming Sunday card at Thurles. The event is expected to provide key insights and valuable pointers for bettors, especially in the backdrop of potential weather disruptions at Ascot's Clarence House Chase.

Major Contenders Set the Stage

The Grade 2 Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase is drawing particular attention. The race is set to feature a strong lineup of contenders, including Allaho, the current favorite for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. Allaho, who secured a commendable third place in the King George race, is presently leading the odds at 3-1 for the 2m4f chase during the festival.

However, the competition is far from one-sided. Other prominent entrants such as Banbridge and Stage Star, carrying odds of 5-1 and 7-1 respectively, are also seen as formidable threats. Envoi Allen, who fell just short of victory in November's Ladbrokes Champion Chase, and Appreciate It, standing at 14-1 odds for the Ryanair, are among the other notable entries.

Potential Surprises in the Novice Hurdle

Another race that is anticipated with bated breath is the 2m7f novice hurdle. One potential participant that stands out is Willie Mullins' High Class Hero. Unbeaten under rules and holding the position of second favorite at 12-1 for the festival novice hurdle, High Class Hero's participation could potentially shake up the betting dynamics.

Weather Uncertainties Add to the Excitement

The significance of the event at Thurles is further amplified by the looming weather uncertainties at Ascot. If the Clarence House Chase is cancelled due to adverse weather conditions and rescheduled for Cheltenham's Trials Day on January 27, the Thurles' Sunday card could potentially offer the much-needed clues for punters.