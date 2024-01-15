en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup

In a monumental turn of events, two secondary schools from County Tipperary, Ireland – Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS, have triumphantly advanced to the semi-finals of the esteemed Dr Harty Cup. This distinguished hurling competition, celebrated among secondary schools in Munster, is witnessing history re-enacted as both schools from Tipperary have clinched their positions in the semi-finals following authoritative quarter-final victories.

Unstoppable March to the Semi-Finals

Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS are a single game away from etching their names further into the annals of the competition. Their resounding triumphs in the quarter-finals last week have set the stage for challenging semi-final matches against Ard Scoil Rís and Charleville CBS respectively.

A Look at the Upcoming Matches

The upcoming Saturday is slated to witness high-voltage hurling action in Limerick. Thurles CBS is gearing up to lock horns with Ard Scoil Rís in Kilmallock at 12:30 pm. On the other hand, Nenagh CBS will confront Charleville CBS in a crucial match in Cappamore at 2 pm.

Revisiting History: An All-Tipperary Final?

Recalling the previous year’s tournament, Cashel Community School and Thurles CBS competed in the first all-Tipperary final of the Harty Cup, a momentous occasion in the competition’s history. As Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS are now in the semi-finals, there is an exciting possibility that history could repeat itself. If both schools manage to overcome their opponents in the upcoming matches, another all-Tipperary final could be on the cards.

0
Education Ireland Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
QTAC Apologises for Website Glitches, Leaving University Offers in Limbo
In a major setback to the university admissions process, the Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre (QTAC) has been forced to issue an apology to prospective students. The cause: website issues that effectively barred them from accessing or accepting their university offers. The issue arose during the crucial second round of university offers, a stage that had
QTAC Apologises for Website Glitches, Leaving University Offers in Limbo
Resignations of Ivy League Presidents Stoke Debates on Equality and Political Ideologies in Academia
15 mins ago
Resignations of Ivy League Presidents Stoke Debates on Equality and Political Ideologies in Academia
Roger Sturge, 85, Proves Learning Has No Age Limit in His Pursuit of Quaker Studies
15 mins ago
Roger Sturge, 85, Proves Learning Has No Age Limit in His Pursuit of Quaker Studies
Nigeria's Historical Amnesia: Femi Fani-Kayode Advocates for Renewed Emphasis on Historical Education
1 min ago
Nigeria's Historical Amnesia: Femi Fani-Kayode Advocates for Renewed Emphasis on Historical Education
The Unreliable Arbiters: Deconstructing the Limitations of Plagiarism Detection Tools
1 min ago
The Unreliable Arbiters: Deconstructing the Limitations of Plagiarism Detection Tools
Entrepreneurship: A Rising Path for Indian Graduates Amidst Startup Challenges
11 mins ago
Entrepreneurship: A Rising Path for Indian Graduates Amidst Startup Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge: Najjar and Soofi Score Consecutive Victories
11 seconds
Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge: Najjar and Soofi Score Consecutive Victories
India's First Free Telemedicine Service: A Leap Towards Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility
59 seconds
India's First Free Telemedicine Service: A Leap Towards Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility
Vigilance and Verification: Challenging Asylum Claims within Nigeria's Humanist Movement
1 min
Vigilance and Verification: Challenging Asylum Claims within Nigeria's Humanist Movement
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
2 mins
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
Full-Backs Shine in Recent Football Matches, Kevin de Bruyne Makes Triumphant Return
2 mins
Full-Backs Shine in Recent Football Matches, Kevin de Bruyne Makes Triumphant Return
Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance
2 mins
Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance
Amit Shah Mourns the Loss of His Elder Sister Rajuben
2 mins
Amit Shah Mourns the Loss of His Elder Sister Rajuben
Australian PM Hints at Further Cost-of-Living Relief Measures Amidst Inflation Concerns
5 mins
Australian PM Hints at Further Cost-of-Living Relief Measures Amidst Inflation Concerns
Manitoba Politics and Public Concerns: A Look at the Progressive Conservative Party, Education, and Health
5 mins
Manitoba Politics and Public Concerns: A Look at the Progressive Conservative Party, Education, and Health
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
26 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app