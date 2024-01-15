Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup

In a monumental turn of events, two secondary schools from County Tipperary, Ireland – Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS, have triumphantly advanced to the semi-finals of the esteemed Dr Harty Cup. This distinguished hurling competition, celebrated among secondary schools in Munster, is witnessing history re-enacted as both schools from Tipperary have clinched their positions in the semi-finals following authoritative quarter-final victories.

Unstoppable March to the Semi-Finals

Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS are a single game away from etching their names further into the annals of the competition. Their resounding triumphs in the quarter-finals last week have set the stage for challenging semi-final matches against Ard Scoil Rís and Charleville CBS respectively.

A Look at the Upcoming Matches

The upcoming Saturday is slated to witness high-voltage hurling action in Limerick. Thurles CBS is gearing up to lock horns with Ard Scoil Rís in Kilmallock at 12:30 pm. On the other hand, Nenagh CBS will confront Charleville CBS in a crucial match in Cappamore at 2 pm.

Revisiting History: An All-Tipperary Final?

Recalling the previous year’s tournament, Cashel Community School and Thurles CBS competed in the first all-Tipperary final of the Harty Cup, a momentous occasion in the competition’s history. As Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS are now in the semi-finals, there is an exciting possibility that history could repeat itself. If both schools manage to overcome their opponents in the upcoming matches, another all-Tipperary final could be on the cards.