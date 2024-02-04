Thunder's Race for All-Star Head Coach Position: A Sunday Showdown

The race for the All-Star head coach position in the Western Conference is heating up, with the Oklahoma City Thunder contending fiercely. The team's head coach, Mark Daigneault, is potentially on the brink of being named the All-Star head coach, depending on the outcomes of crucial games on Sunday.

Thunder's All-Star Ambitions

The Thunder currently share first place in the Western Conference standings with the Minnesota Timberwolves, both teams locked in a fierce competition for the top spot. Significantly, the head coaches of the teams that hold the first place two weeks before the All-Star game are typically named the All-Star head coaches. The Milwaukee Bucks' head coach, Doc Rivers, has already secured his place for the Eastern Conference, leaving the Western Conference's position up for grabs.

Tiebreaker Scenarios

With identical records, the Thunder and Timberwolves might need to resort to tiebreakers. They have each won and lost a game in their season series, leaving the conference record to decide the tie. Currently, the Timberwolves have the advantage, putting the Thunder and Daigneault in a precarious position.

Decisive Sunday Games

The Thunder are set to play against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, while the Timberwolves will face the Houston Rockets. For Daigneault to claim the All-Star head coaching position, the Thunder must win their game, and the Timberwolves must lose. Any other scenario could see the Timberwolves' Chris Finch or possibly the LA Clippers' Ty Lue taking the position if both the Thunder and Timberwolves lose, and the Clippers advance.

If Daigneault secures the position, he will have the honor of coaching the All-Star starter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and other top players during the All-Star weekend, a significant milestone in his professional career.