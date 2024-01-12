en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

Thunder’s Dominance Shines in Historic Rout Against Blazers

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
Thunder’s Dominance Shines in Historic Rout Against Blazers

In a recent NBA game that was a study in contrasts, Oklahoma City Thunder reigned supreme, delivering a crushing blow to the Portland Trail Blazers with a commanding 139-77 victory. It was a spectacle of Thunder’s prowess as they matched the fifth-largest rout in NBA history, demonstrating their dominance in the league.

Thunder’s Offensive Onslaught

On the offensive front, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the star player for the Thunder, led the scoring with an impressive 31 points. He was a marvel on the court, shooting an efficient 11 for 15 from the field. The Thunder’s offensive firepower didn’t stop there. With notable contributions from Dort, Williams, and Holmgren, who combined for over 50 points, the team showcased a well-rounded effort that left the Blazers in the dust. The game saw the Thunder shooting 57% from the field, a testament to their superior shooting skills.

Blazers’ Struggles

On the other hand, the Blazers struggled to find their rhythm throughout the game, finishing with a dismal field goal percentage of just 27.7%. Their guard, Henderson, epitomized their struggle, making a mere 4 out of 21 shots. Despite Anfernee Simons’ team-high 14 points, the Blazers’ efforts fell significantly short in countering the Thunder’s offensive barrage.

Game of Contrasts

The game painted a stark contrast between the two teams. The Blazers attempted a staggering 49 three-pointers but only managed to convert 11, further underscoring their offensive challenges in this matchup. On the flip side, the Thunder’s high scoring and efficient play represented their strength and superiority in the game. Their strong defensive play was a key factor in their victory, outrebounding the Blazers by a significant margin and racking up a total of 41 assists. The game was a clear demonstration of the Thunder’s ability to play with a lead and generate energy even on a tough schedule.

In the end, this game was a showcase of the Thunder’s dominance and the Blazers’ struggles. It was a game that will be remembered for the Thunder’s remarkable performance and the Blazers’ desperate attempts to keep up. The final whistle signaled not just the end of the game, but also a clear signal of the Thunder’s rising power in the NBA.

0
NBA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NBA

See more
33 mins ago
Houston Rockets' Crucial Clash with Detroit Pistons: A Momentum Builder or Stumbling Block?
In a vital clash that could significantly impact their season, the Houston Rockets are gearing up to go head-to-head against the struggling Detroit Pistons on Friday night. With an even 18-18 record, the Rockets are at a critical juncture in their season, having lost three out of their last four games. Their performance on the
Houston Rockets' Crucial Clash with Detroit Pistons: A Momentum Builder or Stumbling Block?
Butch Carter vs Marcus Camby: A Conflict Beyond The Court
7 hours ago
Butch Carter vs Marcus Camby: A Conflict Beyond The Court
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
7 hours ago
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
2 hours ago
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
6 hours ago
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
David Beckham, Tony Parker Spotted at NBA Game in Paris
6 hours ago
David Beckham, Tony Parker Spotted at NBA Game in Paris
Latest Headlines
World News
Christabel Adomako Kye Declares Intent to Run for NDP Flagbearer
2 mins
Christabel Adomako Kye Declares Intent to Run for NDP Flagbearer
Seattle Kraken Triumphs Over Washington Capitals with a 4-1 Win
2 mins
Seattle Kraken Triumphs Over Washington Capitals with a 4-1 Win
Adventist Health Castle Ascends to Level-Three Trauma Center Status
2 mins
Adventist Health Castle Ascends to Level-Three Trauma Center Status
James Madison Triumphs over South Alabama in College Basketball Showdown
3 mins
James Madison Triumphs over South Alabama in College Basketball Showdown
Jaguars' Search for New Defensive Coordinator Thwarted by Falcons, Panthers
3 mins
Jaguars' Search for New Defensive Coordinator Thwarted by Falcons, Panthers
Northeastern Clinches Narrow Victory Over Hofstra in Thrilling Basketball Game
4 mins
Northeastern Clinches Narrow Victory Over Hofstra in Thrilling Basketball Game
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Game
4 mins
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Game
UT Rio Grande Valley's Stunning Overtime Victory Over Seattle University
4 mins
UT Rio Grande Valley's Stunning Overtime Victory Over Seattle University
Panthers Triumph Over Pioneers in High School Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Panthers Triumph Over Pioneers in High School Basketball Showdown
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app