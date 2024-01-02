en English
Football

Thulani Sibanda Nearing Agreement to Coach Bulawayo Chiefs

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Thulani Sibanda Nearing Agreement to Coach Bulawayo Chiefs

In a move that could herald a fresh start for the Bulawayo Chiefs, the football club is on the brink of finalizing a contract with Thulani Sibanda to assume the head coach’s mantle. The club’s former coach, Johanisi Nhumwa, saw his contract expire on the last day of December, paving the way for new leadership.

From Disappointment to Hope: The Thulani Sibanda Story

Sibanda’s journey to this position has been far from straightforward. He parted ways with Triangle FC before the end of the previous season, unable to meet the club’s expectations – an unfortunate outcome that culminated in Triangle’s relegation from the premier league. Despite this setback, Thulani Sibanda remains a respected figure in the football circuit, reputed for his tactical acumen and leadership. His anticipated appointment at the Chiefs brings a ray of hope for the team’s upcoming season. He’s already setting the gears in motion, reaching out to the players he plans to incorporate into his squad as pre-season preparations kick off on January 5.

A Familiar Face Returns to the Chiefs

For longtime followers of the Bulawayo Chiefs, Sibanda’s return won’t come as a surprise. The coach has a history of leaving and returning to the club, having played a crucial role in their promotion to the top league in 2018. His familiarity with the club’s ethos and culture could be the linchpin the Chiefs need to overcome recent adversities and bounce back stronger.

Challenges Ahead for the Bulawayo Chiefs

The Chiefs’ journey over the past years has been a rollercoaster. After their elevation to the top tier in 2018 and a victorious run at the Chibuku Super Cup in 2022, the club hit a rough patch. Financial difficulties led to player unrest, with some refusing to train and even threatening to boycott matches due to unpaid wages. Ending the previous season in the 13th position on the log table, the Chiefs are in dire need of a turnaround. With Sibanda at the helm, they will be hoping for just that.

Football Sports Zimbabwe
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

