Thrussington Fun Run Makes a Comeback, Offering a Challenge for Runners of All Ages

The Thrussington Fun Run, a highly anticipated event in the running community, is making a triumphant return. Known for its challenging course that includes undulating terrain, stream crossings, and hay bales, the race is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, at 2 pm. Since its inaugural run in 2006, the event has attracted over 400 participants annually, ranging from toddlers to senior citizens, all eager to partake in the vibrant atmosphere and camaraderie that the race fosters.

A Race for All Ages

Designed to cater to a wide spectrum of participants, the race is segmented into five distinct categories, allowing everyone from toddlers accompanied by adults to seasoned runners to compete. For competitive runners and members of running clubs, the challenging course serves as a rigorous test of their abilities, offering them an opportunity to push their limits.

Incentives and Charity at Heart

The race's incentives include trophies for different team categories and medals for all finishers. Post-race, participants are invited to relax and socialize at the village hall, where refreshments will be served. The Thrussington Fun Run is not just a race but a community event that has a history of raising significant funds for charity. In 2022, it collected £3,000, thanks to sponsorships from local businesses. This year, the event aims to support the Thrussington Church Save the Tower fund and the Thrussington PTFA.

Registration Details

Runners are encouraged to take advantage of the early bird registration fee of £6 until February 14. After which, the standard registration increases to £8, closing on February 29. To register or for more information about the event, interested parties are directed to the fun run's official website.