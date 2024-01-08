en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Thrills, Spills, and Overtime Thrillers: January 7th College Basketball Roundup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
Thrills, Spills, and Overtime Thrillers: January 7th College Basketball Roundup

In the pulsating world of college basketball, Sunday, January 7th, marked a day rich in competition and brimming with decisive victories and narrow escapes. Across the length and breadth of the United States, teams clashed on the court, each fighting for supremacy in their respective conferences.

Eastern Thrills and Surprises

In the East, Fairfield, in a commanding performance, overpowered Marist with a substantial scoreline of 82 to 61. Penn State, in a neck-to-neck duel, managed to edge past Michigan, finishing at 79 to 73. Meanwhile, Niagara proved their mettle with a close victory over Iona, ending at 75 to 73. In a nail-biting overtime, Rider edged out Canisius 79 to 76, demonstrating a breathtaking display of resolve and resilience.

Southern Command and Close Calls

Moving to the South, Belmont displayed dominance over Drake, ending the game at a comfortable 87 to 65. The Memphis Tigers, in a tight contest, managed to narrowly overshadow the SMU Mustangs with a final tally of 62 to 59.

Midwest Overtime and Triumphs

In the Midwest, Cleveland State emerged victorious in an overtime thriller against Northern Kentucky, with a score of 88 to 85. Minnesota, in another close face-off, triumphed over Maryland, concluding the game at 65 to 62.

Southwest Successes and Narrow Margins

The Southwest saw St. Thomas (Texas) defeating Texas Lutheran 83 to 69, and UTEP pulling ahead against Chicago State, with a final score of 74 to 69.

Far West Clinches and Close Shaves

Finally, in the Far West, Colorado College won by the slimmest of margins against Schreiner, ending the game 77 to 76. This game was a testament to the intense competition and the razor-thin line between victory and defeat in college basketball.

These games, reflecting the ongoing contests in college basketball, showcased the sheer human will, struggle, and ambition that drive these young athletes. As each team strives for victory in their respective conferences, the essence of sportsmanship and the spirit of competition are kept alive, reminding us that beyond the play, there are stories of human endurance, hope, and triumph.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Joel Embiid's Knee Soreness: An Unexpected Setback for the Sixers
Philadelphia 76ers’ star center, Joel Embiid, faces an unexpected setback due to knee soreness. The unfortunate event comes after a game against the New York Knicks where Embiid twisted his knee. Initially dismissing the incident, with the athlete expressing that he believed he would recover swiftly, the situation soon took a grim turn. Embiid’s Condition
Joel Embiid's Knee Soreness: An Unexpected Setback for the Sixers
Farwell Lady Blue: Hoop Madness Team of the Week
5 mins ago
Farwell Lady Blue: Hoop Madness Team of the Week
Groundswell: Surfing the Waves of Excitement in Hong Kong
6 mins ago
Groundswell: Surfing the Waves of Excitement in Hong Kong
Joel Embiid Sidelined: Knee Soreness Sidelines 76ers' Star for Jazz Game
2 mins ago
Joel Embiid Sidelined: Knee Soreness Sidelines 76ers' Star for Jazz Game
Unexpected Setback: Joel Embiid Sidelined, Casting Uncertainty on 76ers' Future
2 mins ago
Unexpected Setback: Joel Embiid Sidelined, Casting Uncertainty on 76ers' Future
Amazon Slashes Prices on Bestselling Massage Guns, Offers Nearly 50% off on Toloco
5 mins ago
Amazon Slashes Prices on Bestselling Massage Guns, Offers Nearly 50% off on Toloco
Latest Headlines
World News
Unmasking MRFF's Research Priorities: Insights from Recent Webinar
39 seconds
Unmasking MRFF's Research Priorities: Insights from Recent Webinar
Iowa House 2024: Unchanged Balance, New Faces, and Leadership Shifts
1 min
Iowa House 2024: Unchanged Balance, New Faces, and Leadership Shifts
Joel Embiid's Knee Soreness: An Unexpected Setback for the Sixers
1 min
Joel Embiid's Knee Soreness: An Unexpected Setback for the Sixers
Joel Embiid Sidelined: Knee Soreness Sidelines 76ers' Star for Jazz Game
2 mins
Joel Embiid Sidelined: Knee Soreness Sidelines 76ers' Star for Jazz Game
Unexpected Setback: Joel Embiid Sidelined, Casting Uncertainty on 76ers' Future
2 mins
Unexpected Setback: Joel Embiid Sidelined, Casting Uncertainty on 76ers' Future
Negros Occidental Gears Up for 2025 Midterm Elections: Voter Registration to Begin in February
3 mins
Negros Occidental Gears Up for 2025 Midterm Elections: Voter Registration to Begin in February
Speaker Wetangula Re-elected to Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Committee, Stresses on Environmental Conservation
4 mins
Speaker Wetangula Re-elected to Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Committee, Stresses on Environmental Conservation
Amazon Slashes Prices on Bestselling Massage Guns, Offers Nearly 50% off on Toloco
5 mins
Amazon Slashes Prices on Bestselling Massage Guns, Offers Nearly 50% off on Toloco
Farwell Lady Blue: Hoop Madness Team of the Week
5 mins
Farwell Lady Blue: Hoop Madness Team of the Week
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
55 mins
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
1 hour
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
1 hour
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
1 hour
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
5 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
Election Day in Dhaka: Deserted Streets, Low Turnout, and Tense Moments
8 hours
Election Day in Dhaka: Deserted Streets, Low Turnout, and Tense Moments
Bangladesh Parliamentary Elections Proceed Amidst General Strike and Tightened Security
9 hours
Bangladesh Parliamentary Elections Proceed Amidst General Strike and Tightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app