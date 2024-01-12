en English
Sports

Thrills of California Cup and Major Boost for Kentucky Derby’s Purse

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:18 pm EST
Thrills of California Cup and Major Boost for Kentucky Derby's Purse

Santa Anita Park staged the highly-anticipated California Cup featuring five stakes races with a total purse of $900,000, all earmarked for horses bred or sired in California. The event was a celebration of California’s vibrant horse racing scene and was marked by high-stakes competitions and thrilling performances.

The Stakes and The Steeds

The Cup’s lineup included the $200,000 California Cup Derby, the $200,000 California Cup Oaks, the $200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic, the $150,000 Don Valpredo California Cup Sprint, and the $150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly & Mare Turf Sprint. Each race showcased the prowess of California-bred horses, their trainers, and jockeys, carving a niche for the Golden State in the national horse racing landscape.

The Sprint Showdown

The Sprint event was headlined by a riveting match-up between the popular California-bred horses, The Chosen Vron and Brickyard Ride. The Chosen Vron, under the tutelage of Eric Kruljac, had previously outpaced Brickyard Ride, helmed by Craig Lewis, by a considerable margin in the Thor’s Echo Stakes, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the face-off.

The Derby Delight

The Derby featured a select group of contenders, spearheaded by Last Call London. The gelding, trained by Peter Miller, entered the race off the back of a resounding victory in the King Glorious Stakes, setting an exhilarating stage for the contest.

Kentucky Derby’s Enhanced Bounty

In related news, Churchill Downs announced a significant increase in the purse for the world-renowned Kentucky Derby, elevating it from $3 million to a whopping $5 million. This change catapults the Derby to the position of the second-richest thoroughbred race in North America. The 150th run of the Kentucky Derby is slated for May 4, adding another thrilling chapter to the annals of horse racing.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

