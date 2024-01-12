Thrills of California Cup and Major Boost for Kentucky Derby’s Purse

Santa Anita Park staged the highly-anticipated California Cup featuring five stakes races with a total purse of $900,000, all earmarked for horses bred or sired in California. The event was a celebration of California’s vibrant horse racing scene and was marked by high-stakes competitions and thrilling performances.

The Stakes and The Steeds

The Cup’s lineup included the $200,000 California Cup Derby, the $200,000 California Cup Oaks, the $200,000 Unusual Heat Turf Classic, the $150,000 Don Valpredo California Cup Sprint, and the $150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly & Mare Turf Sprint. Each race showcased the prowess of California-bred horses, their trainers, and jockeys, carving a niche for the Golden State in the national horse racing landscape.

The Sprint Showdown

The Sprint event was headlined by a riveting match-up between the popular California-bred horses, The Chosen Vron and Brickyard Ride. The Chosen Vron, under the tutelage of Eric Kruljac, had previously outpaced Brickyard Ride, helmed by Craig Lewis, by a considerable margin in the Thor’s Echo Stakes, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the face-off.

The Derby Delight

The Derby featured a select group of contenders, spearheaded by Last Call London. The gelding, trained by Peter Miller, entered the race off the back of a resounding victory in the King Glorious Stakes, setting an exhilarating stage for the contest.

Kentucky Derby’s Enhanced Bounty

In related news, Churchill Downs announced a significant increase in the purse for the world-renowned Kentucky Derby, elevating it from $3 million to a whopping $5 million. This change catapults the Derby to the position of the second-richest thoroughbred race in North America. The 150th run of the Kentucky Derby is slated for May 4, adding another thrilling chapter to the annals of horse racing.