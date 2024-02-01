Thrills Galore at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto

Thrills and spills are on the menu as the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend descends upon Toronto. This three-day hockey extravaganza, from February 1 to 3, features an array of activities including skills competitions, cross-promotional events, and an exhibition game. With the city hosting for the ninth time, and the first since 2000, the event promises both tradition and innovation.

Star-Studded Lineup

The All-Star Weekend, broadcast on ESPN and ABC, showcases 44 top-tier NHL players. A significant change, however, marks the event. New Jersey Devils' original representative, Jack Hughes, forced to step down due to an injury, will serve as co-captain alongside his brother Quinn Hughes. Replacing Hughes in the All-Star Game is Jesper Bratt, the Devils' top scorer, making his debut in this event. Stepping into Hughes' skates for the Skills Competition is Mat Barzal of the Islanders.

From Draft to Game

The festivities begin with the NHL All-Star Player Draft. Players will be selected to join one of the four teams, each captained by an NHL stalwart - Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, the Hughes brothers, and Connor McDavid. Each team will also feature a celebrity captain, including Justin Bieber, Tate McRae, Will Arnett, and Michael Bublé. Following the draft, the NHL Alumni Association Man of the Year Award will be presented, and the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs team will be honored.

Revamped Skills Contest and Women's Showcase

One of the highlights of the weekend, the NHL All-Star Skills Competition, has undergone a revamp. Now, 12 players will compete across eight events, including Fastest Skater, One Timers, Passing Challenge, and more, with a whopping $1 million prize for the winner. Concurrently, the event will spotlight women's hockey with the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase. This game between Team King and Team Kloss will be coached by Meghan Duggan, New Jersey Devils Director of Player Development, leading Team Kloss.

Culmination with the All-Star Games

The weekend's grand finale, the NHL All-Star Games, follows a 3-on-3 tournament format among the drafted teams. First introduced in 2016, this structure brings a thrilling close to the festivities. With a star-studded lineup, revamped events, and a celebration of both men's and women's hockey, the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend promises to be a memorable event for hockey fans worldwide.