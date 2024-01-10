Thrills and Triumphs in High School Boys’ Hockey Games

In a series of high school boys’ hockey games, numerous teams showcased their prowess on the ice, delivering thrilling matches with varying outcomes. Amongst the notable matches, Alexandria outclassed Fergus Falls with a decisive score of 5-1 and Robbinsdale Armstrong-Cooper mirrored this victory, winning against Osseo 5-1.

Close Calls and Clear Victories

There were close calls as Duluth Denfeld narrowly defeated Cambridge-Isanti 2-1. In contrast, Faribault dominated the rink against Austin, securing a 6-2 victory. Similarly, Gentry Academy displayed a formidable performance against Chaska, winning 6-3. Grand Rapids triumphed over Superior, Wisconsin, with a 5-2 score, further highlighting the competitive spirit of the games.

Showcases of Dominance

Some teams demonstrated an undeniable dominance on the ice. Eastview shut out Lakeville North, ending the game with an impressive 4-0 score. Lakeville South delivered a commanding performance against Farmington, ending with a 6-0 shutout. Prior Lake mirrored this feat, shutting out Apple Valley 3-0. Red Lake Falls showcased an offensive prowess, outscoring Kittson Central 8-2. Adding to the list of shutouts, Winona blanked St Paul Academy 4-0.

Triumph in the Tight Matches

The thrill of hockey was further exemplified in the tight matches. Northern edged Mora/Milaca in a nerve-wracking game of 3-2. Prairie Centre also claimed victory against Breckenridge-Wahpeton, North Dakota, with a score of 5-2. St. Cloud Cathedral emerged victorious against Northern Lakes 5-2. In another high scoring game, Totino-Grace had a significant win over Coon Rapids 7-4. The series of games culminated with Worthington claiming victory over Redwood Valley 6-3.