Thrills and High Stakes: Upcoming Horse Racing Events in Chennai and Mumbai

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
Thrills and High Stakes: Upcoming Horse Racing Events in Chennai and Mumbai

From the classic racing tracks of Chennai to the bustling circuits of Mumbai, horse racing enthusiasts are in for a thrilling ride. The upcoming events in both cities promise to deliver a power-packed performance, featuring some of the finest fillies and meticulously trained horses.

High Stakes in Chennai

The highlight of the Chennai racing event is the South India Oaks (Gr.2), a prominent race specifically for four-year-old fillies. Schnell, trained by Deepesh Narredu, has been meticulously prepared for this race. With a series of other races planned, including the DRC Ltd Trophy and the BTC Ltd Trophy, the event promises to keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

As for the best bet of the day, Once You Go Black is expected to shine. Additionally, High Opinion and Daiki are marked as a compelling double. A whopping sum of Rs 72,440 has been added to the 2nd treble pool, raising the stakes even higher.

Mumbai Races Promise Thrills

Over in Mumbai, all eyes are on the Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr.1). Four-year-old filly Jendayi, trained by Pesi Shroff, is in top form and is expected to give a strong competition. The event also includes a series of races such as the Marchetta Trophy and the PD Avasia Trophy.

For those looking to place bets, Jendayi stands as the day’s best bet, while Synthesis and Constable are suggested as a promising double. As the horses gallop towards the finish line, the anticipation is palpable, promising an event that will be remembered for its unmatched thrill and excitement.

India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

