Thrilling Wrestling Matches Unfold at AEW Collision: Highlights from ROH TV Tapings

In the heart of Edinburg, Texas, wrestling fans were treated to an electrifying series of matches at the recent AEW Collision event. Not only were they privy to adrenaline-fuelled action, but several matches were also taped for Ring of Honor (ROH) television, the results of which are now accessible online.

WorkHorsemen Triumph, Castle's Surprise

The evening was punctuated by several noteworthy moments. Among them were The WorkHorsemen clinching a victory over Sayrus and Brillante RB, illustrating their dominance in the ring. In a twist, the charismatic Johnny TV accepted a challenge from Dalton Castle's 'friend', only to discover that the 'friend' was none other than Castle himself. The stipulation for their impending clash is slated to be unveiled next week, adding an air of suspense to their rivalry.

Starkz and Rose's Confrontation, Athena's Return

Billie Starkz, after securing a win over an unnamed enhancement talent, found herself confronted by the formidable Nyla Rose. However, the situation took an unexpected turn as Athena made her return and launched an attack on Rose. This unexpected intervention has certainly set the stage for an intriguing narrative in the coming weeks.

Victories and Surprises in Four Corners Survival Matches

Another highlight of the evening was the Four Corners Survival Matches. In the women's division, Diamanté emerged victorious against Leyla Hirsh, Kiera Hogan, and Trish Adora, establishing her prowess. A similar match in the men's division saw Komander triumph over AR Fox, Jack Cartwheel, and Willie Mack, demonstrating his wrestling acumen.

In addition to these, a team comprising Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Griff Garrison, and Cole Karter triumphed over The Infantry and Iron Savages. Moreover, Taya Valkyrie and Lee Johnson claimed victories over Killa Kate and Gravity respectively, enhancing their standings within the ROH.