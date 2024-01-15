Thrilling Week of Horse Racing: Victories at Clonmel, Naas, Dundalk, Fairyhouse, and Punchestown

It was a riveting week in the world of horse racing, with major events unfolding at Clonmel, Naas, Dundalk, Fairyhouse, and Punchestown. Seasoned jockeys, promising newcomers, and seasoned horses alike showcased their prowess on the racecourse, reaffirming the unpredictable and thrilling nature of the sport.

Victory Sweeps in Clonmel

In a spectacular display of equestrian skill and strategy, Always Enchanting, ridden by Mark McDonagh, clinched a graceful victory in the two-mile Lisronagh Handicap Hurdle at Clonmel. The seven-year-old horse, owned by Kay Russell, led the race before the second-last hurdle and secured the win with a six-length lead over Robindevidaster, offering odds of 9/2.

Triumph Returns to Naas

Friday brought more cause for celebration as Quilixios, the 2021 Cheltenham Festival Triumph Hurdle winner, returned to form at Naas. After a previous stumble at Punchestown, Quilixios, under the guidance of Rachael Blackmore, outperformed Sa Fureur with a comfortable margin, rewarding bettors with odds of 5/1.

Double Success at Dundalk

Nathan Crosse, another standout jockey, carved a notable double win at Dundalk. Guiding Beautiful Dawn to triumph in the eight-furlong fillies' maiden and leading Gatsby Cap to victory in the second division of the eight-furlong handicap, Crosse underlined his growing reputation in the racing circles.

Underdog Shines at Fairyhouse

Over the weekend, Fairyhouse witnessed an unexpected turn of events as Romeo Coolio, guided by Harry Swan for Gordon Elliott, won on his debut. Despite being a betting underdog, Romeo Coolio's victory has positioned him as a potential contender for the Cheltenham Festival.

Weekend Closes with Win at Punchestown

The weekend's racing saga concluded on a high note as the Sam Curling-trained Idol, ridden by Phillip Enright and owned by Diarmuid McHugh and John Dwan, won the two and a half-mile mares' handicap hurdle at Punchestown. Leading before the final hurdle, Idol defeated Ardera Ru with an impressive performance.