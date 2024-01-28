Thrilling Sunday Showdowns Await Top-Ranked College Basketball Teams

The college basketball landscape will be ablaze this Sunday as top-ranked teams brace for a series of electrifying encounters. The day promises to be a roller coaster, with five thrilling matches featuring teams currently making waves in the top 25 of their league.

Top-Ranked UConn Faces Xavier

With a stellar record of 17-2, No. 1 UConn is gearing up for a showdown against Xavier, who holds a 10-9 record. The match is scheduled for noon, and all eyes will be on UConn as they attempt to keep their winning streak alive.

No. 2 Purdue Set for Clash with Rutgers

Following the UConn v. Xavier match, No. 2 Purdue, boasting an 18-2 record, will square off against Rutgers (10-8). The game is expected to kick off at 1 p.m. and promises to add another layer of excitement to an already thrilling Sunday.

Evening Matches to Watch

As the day progresses, the action intensifies. At 5 p.m., No. 19 Memphis (15-4) will take on UAB (12-7) in a match that promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Additionally, No. 22 FAU, holding a 16-4 record, will compete against North Texas (12-6) at 1 p.m., while the evening will see No. 25 New Mexico (17-3) take on Nevada (16-4) at 10 p.m.

These riveting games are part of the regular college basketball season. Fans are eagerly awaiting these matchups, and the outcome of these games could have significant implications on the rankings and the road to the playoffs.