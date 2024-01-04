en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Thrilling Start to 2024 for Halifax Mooseheads with Nail-biting Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:48 pm EST
Thrilling Start to 2024 for Halifax Mooseheads with Nail-biting Victory

With the dawn of 2024, the K.C Irving Regional Centre bore witness to a thrilling game of hockey where the Halifax Mooseheads scored a nail-biting victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. The game, marked by impressive performances from both teams, ended in a close 4-3 win favouring the Mooseheads in their first game of the year.

Magnificent Hat Tricks Mark the Game

The game surged with adrenaline as Joseph Henneberry of the Titan displayed a remarkable hat trick in the first period, giving the team an early lead. However, the Mooseheads’ Marcus Vidicek retaliated with a hat trick of his own, scoring one goal in the first period and two in the second, thereby neutralising the field. The game-winning goal was deftly delivered by Braeden MacPhee in the closing moments of the third period, securing the Mooseheads’ victory.

Mooseheads’ Rookie Goaltender Rises to the Occasion

Adding to the excitement was the Mooseheads’ rookie goaltender, Jack Milner, who stepped up in the absence of teammate Mathis Rousseau. Milner, who had been on the ice for 10 of the Mooseheads’ 11 games in December, showed a steady improvement in every appearance. Despite being the backup goalie, he posted a 4-3-1-1 record in nine straight starts, all while adjusting to the new league and dealing with a weakened roster due to injuries and players on Team Canada.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, the Mooseheads are scheduled to play their first home game of the year against the Moncton Wildcats on Saturday night. The game will be broadcast live with Garreth MacDonald providing play-by-play commentary on CityNews 95.7. As the team gears up for the rest of the season, they are also preparing to unveil new alternate jerseys during a game in December to celebrate their upcoming 30th anniversary, further paying tribute to the team’s rich history.

0
Canada Hockey Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
3 mins ago
Saint John Transit Commission Innovates Amid Fiscal Challenges
Despite grappling with financial challenges, the Saint John Transit Commission, under the leadership of Director Ian MacKinnon, is set to implement innovative technological features and restore service hours. These measures are being undertaken to modernize and improve the city’s public transportation system while dealing with a projected year-end deficit of $600,000. Addressing Financial Challenges The
Saint John Transit Commission Innovates Amid Fiscal Challenges
Long & McQuade Set to Open New Music Store and Distribution Centre in Winnipeg
13 mins ago
Long & McQuade Set to Open New Music Store and Distribution Centre in Winnipeg
Alberta Astronauts Gear Up for Major Space Missions: A New Chapter for Canada's Space Exploration
18 mins ago
Alberta Astronauts Gear Up for Major Space Missions: A New Chapter for Canada's Space Exploration
Canadian Stock Market Recovers, But Cineplex Struggles: An Analysis
6 mins ago
Canadian Stock Market Recovers, But Cineplex Struggles: An Analysis
Canadian Premium Sand Faces Fundraising Hurdles Amid Controversy
10 mins ago
Canadian Premium Sand Faces Fundraising Hurdles Amid Controversy
New Gold Inc.: A Glimmer of a Turnaround Amid Challenges
12 mins ago
New Gold Inc.: A Glimmer of a Turnaround Amid Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Surprising Omissions in Pro Bowl Selection: Jacksonville Jaguars Players Overlooked
11 seconds
Surprising Omissions in Pro Bowl Selection: Jacksonville Jaguars Players Overlooked
South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls: An Anticipated College Basketball Showdown
42 seconds
South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls: An Anticipated College Basketball Showdown
UC Irvine Favored in Upcoming Big West Clash Against CSU Fullerton
46 seconds
UC Irvine Favored in Upcoming Big West Clash Against CSU Fullerton
Lara Trump Criticizes Green Day: A Debate on Punk Rock's Essence
1 min
Lara Trump Criticizes Green Day: A Debate on Punk Rock's Essence
Tennessee State Tigers vs Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles: A Battle of the Underdogs
1 min
Tennessee State Tigers vs Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles: A Battle of the Underdogs
Chesaning Triumphs Over Bridgeport in High School Basketball Showdown
1 min
Chesaning Triumphs Over Bridgeport in High School Basketball Showdown
San Francisco Dons Favored in Upcoming Clash with Pacific Tigers
1 min
San Francisco Dons Favored in Upcoming Clash with Pacific Tigers
Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid: A Game-Changer for Skin Health, Finds Japanese Study
2 mins
Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid: A Game-Changer for Skin Health, Finds Japanese Study
President Biden's Skin Cancer Battle: Environment, Sunburn, and Political Backlash
2 mins
President Biden's Skin Cancer Battle: Environment, Sunburn, and Political Backlash
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app