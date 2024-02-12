Thrilling Sports TV Schedule: College Basketball, NBA, NHL, Soccer, and Tennis Action on February 12, 2024

Dive into the world of sports with an extensive TV schedule, brimming with exciting matchups across college basketball, NBA, NHL, soccer, and tennis. The action begins today, February 12, 2024, so make sure you don't miss a beat!

College Basketball & More

College basketball fans, rejoice! The day is filled with thrilling games, featuring both men's and women's teams. For men's basketball, keep an eye on Marquette at Butler, Pittsburgh at Virginia, St. John's at Providence, North Carolina at Syracuse, Iowa State at Cincinnati, Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, Michigan at Illinois, LSU at Florida, Louisville at Boston College, Colorado State at San Diego State, Mississippi at Kentucky, Oklahoma at Baylor, Florida State at Virginia Tech, Ohio State at Wisconsin, and New Mexico at Nevada. The women's college basketball spotlight shines on the game between Minnesota at Rutgers.

College hockey and wrestling enthusiasts are not left out either. Catch the intense hockey game between Northeastern at Boston University and the wrestling event featuring Rutgers at Penn State.

Professional Matchups

The NBA and NHL offer their share of high-energy games as well. Basketball fans can enjoy the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Orlando Magic, followed by the Sacramento Kings facing the Phoenix Suns. For hockey fans, the Vancouver Canucks battle it out against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Soccer & Tennis

Soccer aficionados, gear up for some exhilarating Champions League and Champions Cup matches. Watch as Manchester City takes on Copenhagen in the Champions League Last 16 Leg 1, while Forge battles it out against Guadalajara in the Champions Cup First Round Leg 2. For tennis lovers, enjoy the ATP Buenos Aires, Delray Beach, and WTA Doha matches.

Please note that the schedule is subject to change and blackouts may apply in certain regions. Stay tuned for updates and enjoy the incredible lineup of sports events unfolding today!