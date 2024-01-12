en English
Football

Thrilling Spanish League Clash: Alavés Secures 3-2 Victory over Sevilla

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
Thrilling Spanish League Clash: Alavés Secures 3-2 Victory over Sevilla

In a heart-stopping encounter, Deportivo Alavés clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory over Sevilla in a pivotal clash in the Spanish league. The Friday night match saw Alavés’ Nahuel Tenaglia open the scoring with a well-placed header from a corner at the 26-minute mark. Kike García extended the lead for Alavés with a deflected shot that found the back of the net before the half-time whistle.

Sevilla’s Fightback

Not one to go down without a fight, Sevilla’s Rafa Mir, the former Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest striker, initiated a comeback with a goal in the 70th minute. Lucas Ocampos then leveled the scoreline with a penalty goal in the 80th minute, setting the stage for a nail-biting finale.

A Thrilling Conclusion

In a dramatic turn of events, Alavés’ Ruben Duarte rose to the occasion with a decisive header from a corner in the dying moments of the game. This last-minute goal, critiqued by Sevilla defender Jesus Navas as a lapse in concentration, sealed Alavés’ first league win since November and catapulted them to the 13th spot in the league with 20 points.

Historical Significance

This victory holds a significant place in the annals of Alavés’ football history. It marked their first home-and-away double over Sevilla since the 1954-55 season, a testament to their resilience and fighting spirit. Despite the defeat, Sevilla remains at the 16th spot with 16 points, while Real Madrid and Girona maintain their position at the top of the league with 48 points each.

Football Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

