Thrilling Soccer Weekend: Clasico Showdown, NWSL Draft, and Resuming Domestic Leagues

The soccer world is abuzz with a thrilling weekend of play, featuring domestic leagues resuming their fierce battles and the first Clasico of 2024 taking place in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercup. The AFC Asian Cup continues with high-stakes matches like Qatar vs. Lebanon and Australia vs. India.

European Leagues Resume with Key Matches

Top European leagues such as Bundesliga, Serie A, and the English Premier League (EPL) are set to feature some monumental games. Fans are eagerly anticipating matches including Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim, Napoli vs. Salernitana, Newcastle United vs. Manchester City, and Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur.

NWSL Draft and High-Profile Trades

Meanwhile, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Draft is set to take place, with expansion teams Utah Royals and Bay FC holding top picks and looking to bolster their rosters with collegiate talent. High-profile trades are anticipated, mirroring last year’s exchange involving Lynn Williams.

Clasico Showdown in the Spanish Supercopa

Real Madrid and Barcelona prepare for the Clasico after both won their Supercopa semifinals, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown. Other notable stories include the USMNT stock watch, Manchester United’s transfer woes, Argentina’s FIFA stadium ban, and a plane scare involving the Gambia national team. The weekend’s top bet suggests a draw and goals from both teams in the EPL match between Newcastle United and Manchester City.

CBS Sports Golazo Network continues to offer comprehensive coverage of soccer, with shows like Morning Footy, Box 2 Box, Attacking Third, Kickin’ It, Call it What You Want, and Scoreline, available on various platforms including the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV, and Paramount+.

The First Major Test for Barcelona in 2024

Barcelona faces their first major test of 2024 when they play the Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid on Sunday. Xavi might have to tweak his tactics to ensure his side isn’t overrun by Carlo Ancelotti’s team. The potential lineup includes Pena, Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde, De Jong, Roberto, Gundogan, Pedri, Felix, and Lewandowski.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off in the 2024 Spanish Super Cup final in Riyadh on Sunday. The winner will receive €2 million and the runner-up will receive €1 million, with appearance fees also being paid to each participant. The controversy surrounding the tournament’s move to Saudi Arabia and the distribution of appearance money has been a point of contention. The final will take place at Al-Awwal Park with kick-off scheduled for 2pm ET/11am PT, and viewers in the United States can watch the game on ABC, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

Barcelona secured a 2-0 win over Osasuna in the Spanish Super Cup, setting up a final Clasico rematch against Real Madrid. Xavi expressed motivation to take the ball off Madrid and showcase their best football. The victory over Osasuna was Barcelona’s first by more than a single goal since September, and they are aiming to kick-start their season. The upcoming Clasico is anticipated to be an even game, with both teams at a top level.