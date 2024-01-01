en English
Australia

Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:57 am EST
In a riveting showdown at the Perth Cup, the esteemed horse Casino Seventeen edged past Be Optimistic, clinching victory in the coveted $1 million race. Champion jockey William Pike, flanked by seasoned trainers Grant and Alana Williams, rejoiced over yet another feather in their caps at the iconic Ascot racecourse.

A Nail-biting Finish

Casino Seventeen, the crowd’s favored contender with $2.70 odds, seized the lead in the final 100-meter stretch. A swift onslaught from Be Optimistic, standing at $8.50 odds, was valiantly held off. The heated rivalry culminated with Casino Seventeen emerging victorious by a razor-thin margin of a short half-head.

A Triumph of Strategy and Skill

The emotional trainer, Grant Williams, expressed his satisfaction with the build-up to the race. The meticulous strategy of sidestepping more lucrative races during the preparation paid off, leading to this triumphant win. This victory marks William Pike’s fourth Perth Cup championship and the fifth for the training duo, Grant and Alana Williams.

Securing Legacy and Earnings

The win, Casino Seventeen’s third stakes victory, catapulted the horse’s earnings past the $1.1 million mark. The six-year-old gelding, sired by Vinery Stud’s Casino Prince, has had a successful career despite changing hands among multiple trainers. Casino Seventeen’s performance today further cements his status as a top competitor in Western Australian racing.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

