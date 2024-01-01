Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish

In a riveting showdown at the Perth Cup, the esteemed horse Casino Seventeen edged past Be Optimistic, clinching victory in the coveted $1 million race. Champion jockey William Pike, flanked by seasoned trainers Grant and Alana Williams, rejoiced over yet another feather in their caps at the iconic Ascot racecourse.

A Nail-biting Finish

Casino Seventeen, the crowd’s favored contender with $2.70 odds, seized the lead in the final 100-meter stretch. A swift onslaught from Be Optimistic, standing at $8.50 odds, was valiantly held off. The heated rivalry culminated with Casino Seventeen emerging victorious by a razor-thin margin of a short half-head.

A Triumph of Strategy and Skill

The emotional trainer, Grant Williams, expressed his satisfaction with the build-up to the race. The meticulous strategy of sidestepping more lucrative races during the preparation paid off, leading to this triumphant win. This victory marks William Pike’s fourth Perth Cup championship and the fifth for the training duo, Grant and Alana Williams.

Securing Legacy and Earnings

The win, Casino Seventeen’s third stakes victory, catapulted the horse’s earnings past the $1.1 million mark. The six-year-old gelding, sired by Vinery Stud’s Casino Prince, has had a successful career despite changing hands among multiple trainers. Casino Seventeen’s performance today further cements his status as a top competitor in Western Australian racing.

