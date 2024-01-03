Thrilling Pac-12 College Basketball Matchups Set For This Thursday

The Pac-12 conference, a titan in the world of college basketball, is set to present an electrifying series of games this Thursday. As the winter chill settles, the heat on the court is set to rise with four high-stakes matchups, each promising a thrilling display of talent, strategy, and sheer determination.

Buffaloes Meet Wildcats in High-Ranking Clash

The day’s action reaches a crescendo with the Colorado Buffaloes locking horns with the No. 4 ranked Arizona Wildcats at 9:30 PM ET. The McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona will bear witness to this tussle, with the Wildcats looking to fortify their lofty position. Fans can catch this highly anticipated game on ESPN or stream it on Fubo, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the breathtaking encounter.

Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies Battle in Seattle

Just half an hour prior, at 9:00 PM ET, the Oregon Ducks will square off against the Washington Huskies at the Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington. This electrifying matchup will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks, and also available for streaming on Fubo. As the Ducks and Huskies vie for supremacy, the energy in the arena is likely to be palpable.

Beavers, Cougars, Utes, and Sun Devils Round Up the Night

The night winds down with two games commencing at the 11:00 PM ET slot. The Oregon State Beavers take on the Washington State Cougars at the Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington. Concurrently, the Utah Utes are set to face the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona. Both games will be accessible on Pac-12 Networks and ESPN respectively, with streaming options on Fubo.

With these matchups destined to shape the seedings and pairings for the Pac-12 college basketball schedule tournament, the stakes are high. As the teams battle it out on the court, fans will be glued to their screens, their hearts pounding with every dribble, pass, and shot. For those looking to engage even further, betting odds and more detailed information can be found on the USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.