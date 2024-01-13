Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls’ Basketball Games

In a recent series of high school girls basketball games, various teams across the region showcased their skills and strategies, resulting in a range of scores and outcomes. The matches, marked by both remarkable triumphs and narrow victories, brought the spirit of competition to life.

Significant Victories and Close Calls

Artesia outshone Santa Teresa with a stunning lead of 68-16, while Bernalillo demonstrated superior gameplay against Laguna-Acoma, finishing at 72-56. Clovis secured a victory against Espanola Valley with a score of 60-39. Cottonwood Classical won against Navajo Pine, finishing at 39-28, and Del Norte squeaked past Sandia Prep with a score of 38-32. Dora achieved a significant win over Floyd with a score of 66-34, and East Mountain also marked a victory against Monte del Sol with a score of 33-16.

Emergence of Underdogs and Dominant Performances

Eldorado emerged victorious against Cleveland, scoring 53-38. Estancia showcased dominance over Santa Rosa with an astounding 53-14, and Farmington triumphed over Tohatchi with a score of 59-41. The match between Grady and Elida resulted in a close score of 42-35 in Grady’s favor, while La Cueva narrowly outplayed Hobbs with a score of 57-54.

Other Noteworthy Matches

Logan’s match against Fort Sumner ended with a score of 37-27 in Logan’s favor, and McCurdy defeated Raton with a final score of 38-19. Other matches included Melrose’s win over Texico with a score of 32-27, Menaul’s victory against Zuni with a score of 50-42, and Mesa Vista’s substantial win over Cuba with a score of 75-49. Mosquero/Roy outperformed Jemez Valley with a score of 61-22, Mountainair surpassed Carrizozo with a score of 51-36, and Quemado triumphed over Maxwell with a convincing score of 46-16.

St. Michael’s achieved a win against Rio Grande with a score of 36-23, St. Pius X outplayed Albuquerque Academy with a score of 35-30, Tucumcari overcame Capitan with a score of 55-31, and West Mesa secured a victory against Valley with a score of 41-29. These scores were provided by Scorestream.com, a reliable source for high school sports scores. For additional details, readers can check with the distributor, ScoreStream Inc.