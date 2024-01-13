en English
Sports

Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Basketball Matches

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Basketball Matches

In a thrilling series of high school basketball matches, several teams battled it out on the court, leading to a variety of outcomes. Bedford scored a significant victory over Concord, dominating the game with a score of 85-43. Meanwhile, Bow surpassed Milford with a commendable score of 72-57.

Major Victories

Underlining their prowess, Coe-Brown secured a win against Lebanon, finishing strong at 50-27, while Colebrook demonstrated their skill by defeating Pittsfield with a score of 66-38. Dover and Winnacunnet had a close game, with the former just edging out at 56-52. In a nail-biting finish, Epping narrowly edged out Canaan-Pittsburg, VT, with a final score of 54-49.

Close Contests and Dominant Wins

Franklin triumphed over Lin-Wood in a tight match that concluded at 58-56. Goffstown showed strength by overcoming Nashua North with a score of 75-67, and Gorham outperformed Berlin with a score of 71-45. Kingswood won against Plymouth Regional with a respectable score of 59-45, and Littleton defeated Farmington with an impressive score of 81-62. Londonderry had a comfortable win over Salem, finishing at 50-31.

In another series of games, Merrimack Valley played a strong game against ConVal, concluding at 78-57, and Moultonborough dominated Mount Royal with an overwhelming score of 78-26. Nashua South emerged victorious against Timberlane with a score of 61-37, and Newmarket won over Groveton 57-45. Newport had a decisive win against Hillsboro-Deering, finishing at 65-33.

Triumphant Finishes

Pembroke Academy overtook Hollis/Brookline with a score of 81-57, and Pinkerton triumphed over Keene with a score of 86-68. Portsmouth narrowly secured a win against Merrimack at 52-46. Profile won against Portsmouth Christian Academy 49-39, and Raymond beat Somersworth with a comfortable score of 72-45. Sanborn Regional defeated Bishop Brady 68-43, and St. Thomas Aquinas won against Campbell with a score of 47-39. Trinity had a solid victory over Spaulding, finishing at 74-48, and White Mountains won against Inter-Lakes 54-34. Woodsville secured a win against Holy Family with a final score of 57-38.

The game between Winnisquam and Prospect Mountain was postponed to January 12th, adding a touch of suspense to an already exhilarating series of matches. As these games demonstrate, the high school basketball season is off to an exciting start, showcasing a blend of talent, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

