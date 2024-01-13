Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Basketball Matches

In a thrilling series of high school basketball matches, several teams battled it out on the court, leading to a variety of outcomes. Bedford scored a significant victory over Concord, dominating the game with a score of 85-43. Meanwhile, Bow surpassed Milford with a commendable score of 72-57.

Major Victories

Underlining their prowess, Coe-Brown secured a win against Lebanon, finishing strong at 50-27, while Colebrook demonstrated their skill by defeating Pittsfield with a score of 66-38. Dover and Winnacunnet had a close game, with the former just edging out at 56-52. In a nail-biting finish, Epping narrowly edged out Canaan-Pittsburg, VT, with a final score of 54-49.

Close Contests and Dominant Wins

Franklin triumphed over Lin-Wood in a tight match that concluded at 58-56. Goffstown showed strength by overcoming Nashua North with a score of 75-67, and Gorham outperformed Berlin with a score of 71-45. Kingswood won against Plymouth Regional with a respectable score of 59-45, and Littleton defeated Farmington with an impressive score of 81-62. Londonderry had a comfortable win over Salem, finishing at 50-31.

In another series of games, Merrimack Valley played a strong game against ConVal, concluding at 78-57, and Moultonborough dominated Mount Royal with an overwhelming score of 78-26. Nashua South emerged victorious against Timberlane with a score of 61-37, and Newmarket won over Groveton 57-45. Newport had a decisive win against Hillsboro-Deering, finishing at 65-33.

Triumphant Finishes

Pembroke Academy overtook Hollis/Brookline with a score of 81-57, and Pinkerton triumphed over Keene with a score of 86-68. Portsmouth narrowly secured a win against Merrimack at 52-46. Profile won against Portsmouth Christian Academy 49-39, and Raymond beat Somersworth with a comfortable score of 72-45. Sanborn Regional defeated Bishop Brady 68-43, and St. Thomas Aquinas won against Campbell with a score of 47-39. Trinity had a solid victory over Spaulding, finishing at 74-48, and White Mountains won against Inter-Lakes 54-34. Woodsville secured a win against Holy Family with a final score of 57-38.

The game between Winnisquam and Prospect Mountain was postponed to January 12th, adding a touch of suspense to an already exhilarating series of matches. As these games demonstrate, the high school basketball season is off to an exciting start, showcasing a blend of talent, teamwork, and sportsmanship.