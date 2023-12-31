en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Thrilling Matches and Surprising Upsets Mark United Cup Tennis Tournament

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:19 am EST
Thrilling Matches and Surprising Upsets Mark United Cup Tennis Tournament

The United Cup tennis tournament is unfolding with thrilling victories, surprising defeats, and nail-biting matches. In a significant upset, Australia’s Alex de Minaur, currently the world’s 12th ranked player, was defeated by Cameron Norrie of Great Britain. Meanwhile, the Netherlands emerged triumphant over Norway with a 2-1 victory, with standout performances from A Rus and the doubles team of D Schurrs and W Koolhof, despite T Griekspoor’s loss to C Ruud.

Clashes between Tennis Titans

Italy squared off against Germany in a match that saw a victory for J Paolini over A Kerber, while L Sonego succumbed to A Zverev. The mixed doubles match between Italy and Germany is keenly awaited. In another group, China made a clean sweep against the Czech Republic with a 3-0 victory, with Z Zhang and Q Zheng not only securing singles victories but also triumphing in the doubles match.

Poland’s Stellar Performance

Poland emerged victorious over Brazil, thanks to Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz, who clinched singles victories. Iga Swiatek, fresh off a successful year that included winning her third French Open and the US Open, shared insights into her peaceful off-season. The mixed doubles match in this group is also on the schedule.

USA’s Comeback and Future Matches

The United States staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Great Britain in the decisive mixed doubles rubber, with Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula overcoming Katie Boulter and Neal Skupski. If the United States triumphs over Australia, they will qualify for the quarter-finals. The United Cup continues to be broadcast live and exclusively on Nine, 9Now, and Stan Sport until January 7.

0
Australia China Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection

By Geeta Pillai

Man Severely Injured in Rottnest Island Boating Accident

By Geeta Pillai

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood

By Safak Costu

Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood ...
@Accidents · 25 mins
Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood ...
heart comment 0
Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter Unfolds

By Geeta Pillai

Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter Unfolds
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects

By Salman Khan

Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision

By Geeta Pillai

Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision
Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Charges

By Geeta Pillai

Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
32 seconds
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
55 seconds
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
2 mins
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
3 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
4 mins
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India
4 mins
J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
5 mins
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes
6 mins
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes
Air Force Aviator's 3500km Moped Ride Across New Zealand For A Cause
6 mins
Air Force Aviator's 3500km Moped Ride Across New Zealand For A Cause
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
55 seconds
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app