Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH

On January 11, 2024, fans of professional wrestling were treated to a power-packed 46th episode of Ring of Honor (ROH) on HonorClub. Taped in Charlotte, North Carolina five days prior, the episode was a showcase of wrestling prowess and dramatic narratives. The commentary team of Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman, along with ring announcer Bobby Cruise, guided viewers through the high-octane action, with most matches adhering to the tradition of the Code of Honor handshake.

Match Highlights

Key highlights were aplenty in this episode. Zak Knight emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter against Jon Cruz, while Tony Nese demonstrated his wrestling aptitude by outperforming Marcus Kross. The main event saw Kyle Fletcher, the defending ROH TV Champion, retain his title against Angelico, further solidifying his position in the wrestling landscape.

Backstage Drama

A peek behind the scenes revealed Dalton Castle in a disheveled state, his eyes set on a match with Johnny TV. This unexpected twist added a layer of intrigue to the ongoing narratives in the ROH universe.

More Ring Conquests

The Righteous triumphed over The Dawsons, while The Iron Savages scored a win against The Boys. In a surprising turn of events, Cole Karter emerged victorious over Serpentico, thanks to interference from Garrison and Maria.

Women’s Four-Way Match

The episode also featured a four-way match between Lady Frost, Trish Adora, Queen Aminata, and Diamante. Queen Aminata emerged victorious, showcasing her prowess and adding another significant win to her record. Meanwhile, Josh Woods made quick work of LaBron Kozone, wrapping up his match swiftly.

Finale With A Bang

The episode concluded with Taya Valkyrie, accompanied by Jonny TV, winning her match against Robyn Renegade. This victory served as a captivating end to an episode filled with unexpected victories, intense rivalries, and compelling storylines.