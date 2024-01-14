Thrilling High School Hockey Matches End in Narrow Victories and Surprising Outcomes

A thrilling series of high school hockey games unfolded across various arenas, highlighting the spirit of sportsmanship and the intense competition inherent in the sport. The games were marked by close margins of victory, aggressive play, and a few surprising outcomes.

Stunning Victories and Narrow Escapes

Albert Lea held their nerve against Red Wing in a tense match, nudging past them with a slim 1-0 victory. In another nail-biter, Alexandria claimed a 4-3 victory against Holy Angels, demonstrating their grit and resilience. Andover, on the other hand, had a more comfortable win, trouncing Totino-Grace 6-1. Bagley/Fosston outlasted Breckenridge-Wahpeton from North Dakota, securing a 4-1 victory.

Dominant Performances and Turnarounds

Centennial put on a dominant performance, decimating Blaine 7-1, while Chanhassen stunned Chaska, shutting them out with a 7-0 score. Coon Rapids emerged victorious with a 6-3 win against Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, and Eastview narrowly edged out Apple Valley/Burnsville 3-2. Elk River/Zimmerman also had a strong performance, besting Champlin Park 7-2. Faribault eked out a 3-2 win over Windom, while Forest Lake clinched a victory against Roseville with a 5-3 scoreline.

Outstanding Performances and Postponements

Lake of the Woods outplayed St. Paul Johnson with an 8-1 win, and Mahtomedi secured a 3-2 win against Hastings. Minnetonka defeated Duluth East 6-3, and Moorhead overcame Grand Rapids 4-2. New Prague and Park (Cottage Grove) claimed close wins over Waconia and Cretin-Derham Hall respectively. Proctor triumphed against Little Falls with a 4-1 score, while River Falls from Wisconsin edged out St Paul Academy 3-2 in an overtime thriller. However, a few games, including the Tartan vs. Marshall match, Wadena-Deer Creek vs. May-Port CG from North Dakota, and Worthington vs. Minnesota River, were either postponed or canceled.