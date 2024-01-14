en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Thrilling High School Hockey Matches End in Narrow Victories and Surprising Outcomes

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Thrilling High School Hockey Matches End in Narrow Victories and Surprising Outcomes

A thrilling series of high school hockey games unfolded across various arenas, highlighting the spirit of sportsmanship and the intense competition inherent in the sport. The games were marked by close margins of victory, aggressive play, and a few surprising outcomes.

Stunning Victories and Narrow Escapes

Albert Lea held their nerve against Red Wing in a tense match, nudging past them with a slim 1-0 victory. In another nail-biter, Alexandria claimed a 4-3 victory against Holy Angels, demonstrating their grit and resilience. Andover, on the other hand, had a more comfortable win, trouncing Totino-Grace 6-1. Bagley/Fosston outlasted Breckenridge-Wahpeton from North Dakota, securing a 4-1 victory.

Dominant Performances and Turnarounds

Centennial put on a dominant performance, decimating Blaine 7-1, while Chanhassen stunned Chaska, shutting them out with a 7-0 score. Coon Rapids emerged victorious with a 6-3 win against Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, and Eastview narrowly edged out Apple Valley/Burnsville 3-2. Elk River/Zimmerman also had a strong performance, besting Champlin Park 7-2. Faribault eked out a 3-2 win over Windom, while Forest Lake clinched a victory against Roseville with a 5-3 scoreline.

Outstanding Performances and Postponements

Lake of the Woods outplayed St. Paul Johnson with an 8-1 win, and Mahtomedi secured a 3-2 win against Hastings. Minnetonka defeated Duluth East 6-3, and Moorhead overcame Grand Rapids 4-2. New Prague and Park (Cottage Grove) claimed close wins over Waconia and Cretin-Derham Hall respectively. Proctor triumphed against Little Falls with a 4-1 score, while River Falls from Wisconsin edged out St Paul Academy 3-2 in an overtime thriller. However, a few games, including the Tartan vs. Marshall match, Wadena-Deer Creek vs. May-Port CG from North Dakota, and Worthington vs. Minnesota River, were either postponed or canceled.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
17 seconds ago
Kowloon Cricket Club Vs. Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: A Clash of Contrasts in Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24
On the verdant field of Kowloon Cricket Ground, the air is charged with anticipation as Kowloon Cricket Club (KCC) gears up to face Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club in the 10th match of the Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24, scheduled for January 14. Impressive Track Record of Kowloon Cricket Club The Kowloon
Kowloon Cricket Club Vs. Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: A Clash of Contrasts in Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24
Recent Boys' High School Basketball: A Competitive Landscape
1 min ago
Recent Boys' High School Basketball: A Competitive Landscape
Duke Triumphs Over Georgia Tech in Closely Contested Basketball Match
1 min ago
Duke Triumphs Over Georgia Tech in Closely Contested Basketball Match
Lucas Taylor Leads Georgia State to a Dominant Victory Over Georgia Southern
26 seconds ago
Lucas Taylor Leads Georgia State to a Dominant Victory Over Georgia Southern
Duke Secures Victory in Tightly Contested Game Against Georgia Tech
43 seconds ago
Duke Secures Victory in Tightly Contested Game Against Georgia Tech
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Competitive Basketball Match
57 seconds ago
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Competitive Basketball Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Kowloon Cricket Club Vs. Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: A Clash of Contrasts in Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24
17 seconds
Kowloon Cricket Club Vs. Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: A Clash of Contrasts in Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24
Camden County Battles Confirmed Measles Case: A Call for Vaccination
18 seconds
Camden County Battles Confirmed Measles Case: A Call for Vaccination
Lucas Taylor Leads Georgia State to a Dominant Victory Over Georgia Southern
26 seconds
Lucas Taylor Leads Georgia State to a Dominant Victory Over Georgia Southern
Democratic Candidates Engage in 10th Congressional District's First Forum
39 seconds
Democratic Candidates Engage in 10th Congressional District's First Forum
Duke Secures Victory in Tightly Contested Game Against Georgia Tech
43 seconds
Duke Secures Victory in Tightly Contested Game Against Georgia Tech
Sweden's Correctional Service Braces for Massive Expansion Amid Tightening of Penalties
48 seconds
Sweden's Correctional Service Braces for Massive Expansion Amid Tightening of Penalties
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Competitive Basketball Match
57 seconds
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Competitive Basketball Match
Recent Boys' High School Basketball: A Competitive Landscape
1 min
Recent Boys' High School Basketball: A Competitive Landscape
Duke Triumphs Over Georgia Tech in Closely Contested Basketball Match
1 min
Duke Triumphs Over Georgia Tech in Closely Contested Basketball Match
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app