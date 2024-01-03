Thrilling Girls’ High School Basketball Games See Notable Victories

In a thrilling series of girls’ high school basketball games, various teams competed, showcasing their skills and strategies with notable results recorded. Addison Trail emerged victorious over West Chicago, with a score of 43 to 26. East Moline United Township achieved a win against Pekin, securing a 39 to 25 victory. Hoffman Estates demonstrated their prowess in two separate games, defeating Westminster Christian 42 to 30 and Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 51 to 32.

Lockport and Mount Olive Secure Narrow Wins

Lockport narrowly claimed a win over Providence, with a nail-biting score of 41 to 38. Similarly, Mount Olive secured a victory against Litchfield, with a close scoreline of 41 to 31.

Significant Wins for PORTA and Pittsfield

PORTA had a significant win over Calhoun, with a decisive score of 58 to 29. Pittsfield also had a notable victory, defeating Payson Seymour 55 to 31. S. Bend Washington from Indiana won against Chicago (Butler), scoring 52 to 58.

Taylorville Achieves Landslide Victory

Taylorville achieved a landslide victory over Williamsville, with an overwhelming score of 77 to 24. This victory highlights their dominance in the tournament.

Willows Claims Two Victories

Willows had a successful run, winning two games. They beat Rockford Christian Life 60 to 51 and Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) with a resounding score of 62 to 16. These scores are a testament to the team’s excellent performance and strategic gameplay throughout the tournament.

All scores were provided by Scorestream.com, a reliable source for real-time, crowd-sourced high school sports information.