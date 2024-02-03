Thrilling Games and Impressive Performances in High School Girls' Basketball

High school girls' basketball continues to see thrilling games and impressive performances across a variety of matchups. Notably, Benton defeated Captain Shreve 55-44, Berwick narrowly won against Donaldsonville 42-34, and Brusly secured a win against Plaquemine 37-31. Other significant games saw Castor overcoming Quitman 45-31, Choudrant triumphing over Simsboro 42-29, and East St. John winning a competitive game against H.L. Bourgeois 56-48.

Decisive Victories and Close Matches

Florien outscored Stanley 60-46, and in a tight game, French Settlement edged past St. Thomas Aquinas 43-41. Gibsland-Coleman convincingly won over Family Community with an impressive score of 72-44. Grand Lake defeated Vinton 45-40, Hathaway dominated Lacassine 88-35, and Haughton crushed Southwood with a decisive score of 63-19. In another game, Iota took the win against Northwest 62-27.

Dominant Performances and Nail-Biting Finishes

Iowa displayed a commanding performance against Lake Charles College Prep, winning 63-16. Istrouma had a close game against McKinley, securing a win with a nail-biting finish of 68-66. LaSalle outperformed Logansport 77-45, while Lake Arthur won against Welsh with a significant margin of 61-13. Lakeshore edged out Hannan 48-46, while Laurel Homeschool, Miss., defeated Pontchartrain Christian Athletics 58-23.

Thrilling Games and Show of Skill

Liberty had a dominating victory over St. Joseph's Academy 52-13. Livonia won against Beau Chene 47-40, and Lutcher beat South Terrebonne 49-20. Mamou's game against Ville Platte ended with a tight score of 31-26 in favor of Mamou. Northshore won against Hammond 47-41, and Ouachita Parish secured a victory against West Ouachita 64-45. Parkway had a strong win over Airline, ending the game at 72-36.

Impressive Wins and Postponements

Ponchatoula narrowly defeated Fontainebleau 55-50, and Rapides had a dominant win over Georgetown 52-18. Ruston overcame Alexandria with a significant lead, ending the game at 71-38. Salmen won against Pearl River 69-36, and Slidell defeated Covington comfortably 60-30. St. Katharine Drexel beat West St. John 43-34, while St. Thomas More convincingly won over Westgate 51-23.

Sulphur triumphed over New Iberia 47-25, and Teurlings Catholic secured a win against North Vermilion 45-39. Walker displayed an overwhelming performance against Live Oak, winning 77-14. West Jefferson edged out Ehret 29-22, and Wossman defeated Bastrop 60-29. However, several games were postponed or cancelled due to various reasons.

In other news, the Wayzata girls basketball team earned a big Lake Conference victory with a 69-63 win over Minnetonka. The Trojans raced out to a 17-point lead heading into halftime. Sophie Hawkinson led the Trojans with 17 points, with Sarah Hyde, Kate Amelotte, and Katie Kalzenberg also scoring in double figures.