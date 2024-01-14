Thrilling Encounters and Dominant Wins in Girls Prep Basketball Games

High school girls basketball saw a flurry of activity with tightly contested and decisive victories across several matchups. In a thrilling encounter, Altamont edged past Tuscola in a one-point victory, ending the game at 53 to 52. In another close game, Barrington triumphed over Evanston with a score of 41 to 36.

Decisive Dominance

Not all games were nail-biters, with some schools showcasing their dominance on the court. Breese Central routed Waterloo with a commanding 64 to 23 win, while Fremd demonstrated their superiority against Waubonsie Valley, ending the game at 73 to 53. Breese Mater Dei also delivered a strong performance, defeating Belleville East 54 to 41.

Defensive Prowess and High-Scoring Affairs

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley illustrated their defensive prowess against Fisher, winning the game 43 to 27. A high-scoring affair unfolded between Naperville North and Plainfield South, with the former emerging victorious in a 71 to 63 point game. On the other hand, defensive battles were evident as Mount Vernon triumphed over Belleville (Althoff Catholic) with a score of 69 to 37 and Lisle (Benet Academy) routed St Viator 82 to 30.

Postponed and Canceled Games

Not all games proceeded as planned, with Galesburg’s matchups against Huntley and Rockford Boylan being postponed or canceled. The outcomes of the played games, however, provide a snapshot of the fiercely competitive nature of high school girls basketball.

Meanwhile, in Ohio, the OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 13, 2024, were reported with Ashland topping Mt. Vernon 46-38, Clear Fork defeating Ontario 56-41, and Reynoldsburg securing a 55-46 victory over Hiland.

The results from various conferences including the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, Mountain Foothills 2A Conference, Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference, Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference, and Northwestern 3A/4A Conference were also noteworthy, with scores like Rosman 51 vs Draughn 40, R-S Central 49 vs Patton 8, and St. Stephens 63 vs North Lincoln 55 being reported.