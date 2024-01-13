Thrilling Day of Horse Racing Ahead at Warwick Racecourse

The Warwick racecourse is brimming with anticipation for an electrifying day of horse racing. The card features the postponed Veterans Chase Final and the Classic Handicap Chase. Weather forecasts suggest that the ground conditions may dry up, which could impact the performance of certain horses.

The Classic Handicap Chase

Major Dundee, with a first-time visor, is touted as a strong contender for the Classic Handicap Chase, likely to benefit from a drying forecast. Malina Girl, despite a mishap last time, is expected to redeem herself by securing victory despite carrying top weight.

Veterans Handicap Chase

The Veterans Handicap Chase promises to be a competitive event. The 12-year-old Mill Green is a top pick, thanks to his limited racing history and freshness from a break. Ramses De Teillee, hoping to improve on last year’s performance, is also in the limelight. Good Boy Bobby, who has been in impeccable form, is another notable contender.

The Hurdle Qualifier and Other Races

J’ai Froid, demonstrating significant improvement from the previous year, is a potential choice for the Hurdle Qualifier. Risk D’Argent is favored in the two-mile handicap hurdle, and The Changing Man in the Grade Two Hampton Novices Chase. At Kempton Park, Sonigino is fancied to give Paul Nicholls a fourth victory in the Coral Lanzarote Hurdle, with Good Look Charm identified as a horse to watch. Edwardstone is anticipated to perform well in the Silviniaco Conti Chase.

While the thrill of horse racing unfolds, remember that compulsive gambling can lead to significant problems. It’s essential to engage responsibly and seek help if necessary.