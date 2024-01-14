Thrilling Day of High School Athletics: Wrestling, Swimming, and Basketball Highlights

In a thrilling day of high school athletics, a series of matches and meets saw wrestlers and swimmers from various schools giving their best in the arena. The spotlight was shared between the wrestling mats and the swimming pool, with some standout performances worth noting.

Wrestling Heroes Emerge

In the wrestling category, Luke Swenson of Mountlake Terrace had a successful takedown of his opponent, Neta Navot from Shorecrest. The intensity of the match was palpable as these young athletes grappled for victory. Yet, this wasn’t the only match that kept the spectators on their toes. Avi Wylen of Shorecrest won by technical fall over Moses Marsh from Mountlake Terrace, demonstrating his superior technique and quick thinking. In other matches, Owen Boswell of Mountlake Terrace achieved a major decision over Peter Grimm from Shorecrest, and Carter Nichols of Shorecrest also won by technical fall over Ryan Pineda from Mountlake Terrace. Both Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood wrestling teams are preparing for the upcoming Justice For All Tournament at Issaquah High School, promising more gripping matches.

Swimmers Set the Pace

Moving from the wrestling mat to the swimming pool, teams from Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and Shorewood showcased their prowess in the 200 medley, 200 freestyle, and 400 freestyle events. Both Lynnwood and Shorewood emerged as the fastest swimmers in their respective races, setting the bar high for the next meet. The upcoming swimming events will see Lynnwood facing Stanwood, Mountlake Terrace going against Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest, and Edmonds-Woodway also taking on Shorecrest.

The Basketball Court Witnesses Action

On the basketball court, the Marysville Getchell team emerged victorious against Lynnwood, thanks to the top scorers from both teams who contributed significant points. However, the defeat left Lynnwood’s team winless in the league. Their next chance to turn the tables is the game against Eastlake at Renton High School.