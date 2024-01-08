Thrilling College Basketball Games Across the US: Sunday, January 7th Recap

In a thrilling series of college basketball games on Sunday, January 7th, numerous teams faced off across the United States, showcasing their prowess and the sheer unpredictability that makes this sport so captivating. The day was marked by notable performances, close games, and moments that would either break or make a team’s season.

Dartmouth Triumphs, Delaware Defeats Hampton

The day started strong with Dartmouth securing a decisive victory over Northern Vermont-Lyndon. The final score reading 77-35, Dartmouth displayed their strategic and physical dominance. Meanwhile, Delaware found their stride against Hampton, winning the game 76-61.

Close Calls and Significant Victories

As the day progressed, Drexel narrowly edged out Northeastern 67-65 in a game that kept spectators on the edge of their seats. George Mason, on the other hand, posted a significant victory against Duquesne with a score of 101-75. Georgia Tech overcame Pittsburgh 68-58, and Monmouth (NJ) won a hair-raisingly close game against Campbell 49-47. Other close games included Oakland’s win over Robert Morris 64-58, Stony Brook’s victory against UNC-Wilmington 68-55, and Syracuse’s triumph over Boston College 71-64.

UConn and William & Mary Secure Wins

UConn showcased their prowess against Georgetown, dominating the game with a score of 83-55. In another close encounter, William & Mary squeaked past Hofstra with a two-point lead, ending the game 48-46.

South, Midwest, Southwest, and Far West Results

In the South, Charlotte outplayed UAB with a score of 91-69, and Duke narrowly defeated Virginia 60-56. Florida State topped Clemson 78-72, while Furman crushed Converse 93-40. LSU outscored Mississippi 84-73, and Miami blew past Wake Forest 77-47. Notable games in the Midwest included Alabama’s win over Missouri 79-64, Indiana’s strong performance against Nebraska 91-69, and Wisconsin’s victory against Illinois 67-61. In the Southwest, Arkansas trounced Georgia 83-43, and North Texas defeated FAU 86-52. The Far West saw Arizona beating Utah in overtime 71-70, and California also won in overtime against Washington State 73-72. Other significant results included Colorado’s win over Arizona State 81-68 and UCLA’s victory against Oregon State 65-54.