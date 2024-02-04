Three-Star Prospect Ryan Fodje Commits to University of Oklahoma

In a significant turn of events in the world of college football recruiting, three-star prospect Ryan Fodje has become a hot topic for high-profile college programs. A formidable figure standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 275 pounds, Fodje's agility, adeptness in both pass protection and run blocking, and relentless style of play have catapulted him into the limelight.

Oklahoma Sooners Lead the Charge

The first to recognize his potential was the University of Oklahoma, extending an offer to Fodje in August. This initial offer has since been followed by 18 additional offers over the subsequent four months, including those from Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Nebraska, Missouri, Tennessee, and USC. This avalanche of offers reflects Fodje's undeniable talents, first identified at the Brent Venables Football Camp last summer.

Fodje's Recruitment Journey

Fodje's recruitment journey has been a whirlwind, with recent visits including Oklahoma State, Oregon, and Texas, where he attended a Junior Day event. His commitment to the University of Oklahoma, however, is a significant addition to the Sooners' 2025 recruiting class, marking their 10th overall and second offensive line commitment.

Commitment to the Sooners

Upon committing to the Sooners, Fodje spoke highly of the school's offensive line coach and expressed optimism about the school's record of NFL prospects. The campus, he said, felt like home, and his family was supportive of his decision. This commitment cements the successful start of the 2025 class for the Sooners, with 10 commitments already secured. Given his size, agility and skills, Fodje is expected to be a substantial asset to the University of Oklahoma's football program.