Three-Player Curling Teams: A New Trend or a Temporary Shift?

In a defining moment for the curling community, Glenn Howard's team, despite being a player short, has successfully qualified for the Montana Brier by winning the Ontario playdowns. This achievement, fuelled by the relentless efforts of Tim March, Scott Howard, and David Mathers, has ignited a debate on the feasibility of three-player teams in what has traditionally been a four-player sport since the first Brier in 1927.

Breaking With Tradition: The Emergence of Three-Player Teams

The discussion surrounding the capacity of three-player teams in curling is not new. The debate gained traction after Brad Gushue's team clinched the Brier in 2022, despite being a player down due to their vice testing positive for COVID-19. The successive victories of Gushue's and Howard's teams have prompted a re-examination of the conventional four-player setup in curling.

Regulations and Risks

While Curling Canada permits teams to compete with three players if necessary, the World Curling Federation insists on teams starting with four players, making exceptions only under specific circumstances. The sustainability of three-player teams is under scrutiny due to the potential risk of forfeit if another player is unable to participate and the increased physical toll on the players.

Four-Player Team: A Preferred Choice?

Despite the ongoing discussions, there seems to be a consensus among the curling community, including Tim March and Canadian Curling Hall of Famer Bob Weeks, that a four-player team is ultimately more desirable. With the national championship in Regina looming next month, Glenn Howard's team is expected to make a decision on whether to introduce a substitute player.