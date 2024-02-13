Three Ole Miss Players Ready to Impress at NFL Scouting Combine

Three Ole Miss Players Poised to Shine at NFL Scouting Combine

In less than two weeks, the NFL's brightest young talents will converge on Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the 2024 Scouting Combine, a week-long showcase of their physical prowess and football acumen. Among the 321 prospects invited to participate, three standout players from the University of Mississippi—Cedric Johnson, Deantre Prince, and Daijahn Anthony—will look to prove they have what it takes to make it in the professional ranks.

Defensive Force: Cedric Johnson

Cedric Johnson, a defensive end, capped off an impressive 2023 season with 40 tackles and 5.5 sacks, earning him a well-deserved spot at the combine. As one of the Ole Miss Rebels' most consistent and disruptive forces on defense, Johnson's combination of power, agility, and relentless drive has caught the attention of NFL scouts.

Johnson's performance in the combine's drills will be closely watched, as his ability to demonstrate explosive strength and agility in events like the bench press, 40-yard dash, and three-cone drill could significantly boost his draft stock.

Lockdown Corner: Deantre Prince

Deantre Prince, a cornerback, has been a cornerstone of the Ole Miss defense throughout his four-year college career. With six interceptions and 146 tackles to his name, Prince has proven himself to be a versatile and reliable defender, capable of shutting down even the most elusive wide receivers.

As NFL teams increasingly rely on the passing game, the demand for skilled cornerbacks like Prince is higher than ever. During the week of the combine, Prince will have the opportunity to demonstrate his coverage skills, speed, and agility in a series of drills designed to test the limits of even the most talented defensive backs.

Rising Star: Daijahn Anthony

Daijahn Anthony, a safety, has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most promising young defensive players in college football. In just one season at Ole Miss, Anthony racked up 61 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and three interceptions, showcasing his impressive instincts and ball-hawking ability.

At the combine, Anthony will look to demonstrate his range, athleticism, and football IQ in a variety of drills, including the vertical jump, broad jump, and 20-yard shuttle. With a strong performance, Anthony could position himself as a potential steal in the upcoming NFL draft.

As the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine rapidly approaches, Cedric Johnson, Deantre Prince, and Daijahn Anthony prepare to take the next step in their football careers. With their sights set on the professional stage, these three Ole Miss players will seek to impress NFL scouts, coaches, and general managers with their physical abilities, mental fortitude, and unwavering dedication to the game.

While standout wide receiver Dayton Wade did not receive an invitation to the combine, the presence of Johnson, Prince, and Anthony serves as a testament to the talent and potential cultivated within the Ole Miss football program. As the number of Ole Miss players attending the combine dips slightly compared to last year, the stage is set for this trio to make a lasting impact and pave the way for future Rebels to follow in their footsteps.