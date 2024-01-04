en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Three Denver Broncos Players Earn Pro Bowl Selection

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
Three Denver Broncos Players Earn Pro Bowl Selection

Denver Broncos have made a significant leap in their defense and special teams, earning three of their players the prestigious honor of being selected as starters for the forthcoming Pro Bowl. The triumvirate bestowed with this recognition are cornerback Pat Surtain II, safety Justin Simmons, and rookie wide receiver and return specialist Marvin Mims Jr. The trio’s exceptional performance have been instrumental in the Broncos’ recent surge.

Pat Surtain II: A Rising Star

Pat Surtain II, a first-team All-Pro last year, has continued to impress in his third year, particularly in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Surtain II allowed a meager two catches for 20 yards, demonstrating his dominance on the field and his indispensable role in the Broncos’ defense.

Justin Simmons: The Stalwart of Broncos’ Defense

Justin Simmons, in his eighth season, has overcome initial hiccups, in the form of injuries, to become a vital cog in the wheel of the Broncos’ defensive success. This is Simmons’ second Pro Bowl selection, further cementing his position as a defensive linchpin. He has been named a second-team All-Pro thrice, underscoring his consistent performance.

Marvin Mims Jr: Making a Mark in his Debut Season

Marvin Mims Jr, in his debut season, has left a substantial footprint with an impressive 17.4-yard punt return average and a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown. Mims’ notable contribution to the team’s special teams has not gone unnoticed, and his selection for the Pro Bowl is a testament to that.

Head Coach Sean Payton was visibly elated on hearing the news of his players’ selection to the Pro Bowl. He has a tradition of personally congratulating those who made it and extending support to those who missed out, like wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who despite scoring 10 touchdowns, did not secure a Pro Bowl selection.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
48 seconds ago
The Search is On: 'Zolak and Bertrand' Look for New Third Co-Host
Following the departure of Rich ‘Hardy’ Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub’s ‘Zolak and Bertrand’, the radio show is in the quest for a new third co-host. Hardy, who was an integral part of the show, has transitioned to co-hosting the morning show ‘Toucher and Hardy’ in place of Rich Shertenlieb. The search for his
The Search is On: 'Zolak and Bertrand' Look for New Third Co-Host
Packers Players Named as Alternates for 2024 Pro Bowl Games
2 mins ago
Packers Players Named as Alternates for 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Mike Evans: NFL's Leading Star in the Twilight of His Career
2 mins ago
Mike Evans: NFL's Leading Star in the Twilight of His Career
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk Marks Eighth Consecutive Pro Bowl Selection
1 min ago
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk Marks Eighth Consecutive Pro Bowl Selection
49ers' Nick Bosa Marks Fourth Pro Bowl Selection in Five Seasons
1 min ago
49ers' Nick Bosa Marks Fourth Pro Bowl Selection in Five Seasons
The Scrutiny Surrounding Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
1 min ago
The Scrutiny Surrounding Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
The Search is On: 'Zolak and Bertrand' Look for New Third Co-Host
49 seconds
The Search is On: 'Zolak and Bertrand' Look for New Third Co-Host
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk Marks Eighth Consecutive Pro Bowl Selection
1 min
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk Marks Eighth Consecutive Pro Bowl Selection
Navigating Gym Contracts in Connecticut: A Guide for 2024 Health Seekers
1 min
Navigating Gym Contracts in Connecticut: A Guide for 2024 Health Seekers
49ers' Nick Bosa Marks Fourth Pro Bowl Selection in Five Seasons
1 min
49ers' Nick Bosa Marks Fourth Pro Bowl Selection in Five Seasons
The Scrutiny Surrounding Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
1 min
The Scrutiny Surrounding Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
Packers Players Named as Alternates for 2024 Pro Bowl Games
2 mins
Packers Players Named as Alternates for 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Nebraska's 2024 Legislative Session: From Poverty Elimination to Transgender Rights
2 mins
Nebraska's 2024 Legislative Session: From Poverty Elimination to Transgender Rights
Mike Evans: NFL's Leading Star in the Twilight of His Career
2 mins
Mike Evans: NFL's Leading Star in the Twilight of His Career
Chicago's Crime Paradox: Decrease in Murders Overshadowed by Surge in Other Crimes
2 mins
Chicago's Crime Paradox: Decrease in Murders Overshadowed by Surge in Other Crimes
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app