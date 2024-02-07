THQ Nordic Secures Monster Energy Supercross License, Plans 2024 DLC for MX vs ATV Legends

In a dynamic move, THQ Nordic has secured the official Monster Energy Supercross license for 2024, unveiling plans to release downloadable content (DLC) for the video game MX vs ATV Legends. This DLC will incorporate all 16 official tracks from the 2024 Supercross season, creating a thrilling intersection of the virtual and real-world racing scene.

A New Era in Supercross Gaming

The DLC is set to be released in multiple content drops, each happening four days before the corresponding real-world race weekend. The first content drop, scheduled for February 20, will include popular tracks such as Anaheim 1 and 2, San Francisco, Detroit, Glendale, and Arlington, offering players an immersive racing experience.

Accessible Across Multiple Platforms

Players can purchase the DLC digitally from various platforms, including the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Steam. In addition to the standalone DLC, a Supercross Special Boxed Edition will be available at $29.99. This edition includes the base game, all past and future updates, and the official 2024 Supercross DLC, making it a value-packed proposition for gaming enthusiasts.

A Change in Development

The game MX vs ATV Legends, currently priced at $39.99, is also offered as part of PlayStation Plus Extra. Previously, the Monster Energy Supercross Series was developed by Milestone, which did not include current season tracks or rider scans. Now, Rainbow Studios, the developer of MX vs ATV Legends, has taken on this responsibility, focusing on updated tracks for a more authentic gaming experience. However, there is no mention of the inclusion of official riders in the game, leaving some questions for the fanbase.