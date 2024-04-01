Thomson Mpinganjira Urges Sulom to Boost Image, Attract Sponsors at Fundraiser

Business mogul and philanthropist Thomson Mpinganjira has made a strong case for the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) to revamp its governance and image. Speaking at a fundraising dinner in Lilongwe, Mpinganjira highlighted the necessity for Sulom to demonstrate good governance and accountability to lure corporate sponsors. His remarks underscore the ongoing challenges facing Malawi's premier football league, including issues related to refereeing, bias, and hooliganism, which have deterred potential sponsors.
Call for Transparency and Professionalism
Mpinganjira, who also serves as the president and board chairperson of the Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, emphasized the importance of producing audited accounts and ensuring that Sulom's operations are transparent and professional. He pointed out that the current mediocrity in the standard of games is a turn-off for corporate sponsors, who seek excellence and fairness in sports. His donation of K10 million to Sulom's fundraising initiative further reflects his commitment to improving Malawi's football landscape.
Reviving, Reforming, and Rebranding Malawi's Football
Sulom president Colonel Gilbert Mittawa responded to Mpinganjira's call by outlining Sulom's vision to revive, reform, and rebrand the league. He stressed the organization's intention to run football as a business enterprise, acknowledging the need for substantial funds to enhance the operation of both the clubs and the Sulom secretariat. Mittawa assured donors of Sulom's commitment to transparency, accountability, and providing value for their contributions.
Recognizing Achievements and Setting Future Goals
The fundraising event also served as a platform to honor past football achievements, including recognitions for Lameck Botha, Chiukepo Msowoya, and Gastin Simkonda for their contributions to Malawian football. This gesture of acknowledging historical milestones and recent retirements underscores Sulom's effort to connect with its legacy while striving towards a brighter future. Mpinganjira's appeal and Sulom's initiatives signal a pivotal moment for Malawi's football, aimed at elevating the standard of the game and securing a sustainable financial model for the league.
As Sulom embarks on this journey of transformation, the support from influential figures like Mpinganjira and the commitment to overhaul its governance and operational frameworks could be the catalyst for a new era in Malawian football. The focus on accountability, professionalism, and the push for quality on the pitch is a crucial step towards attracting the necessary sponsorships that will fuel the growth and success of the league in the years to come.