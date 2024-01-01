en English
Africa

Thomas Partey’s Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana’s 2024 African Cup of Nations Squad

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
Thomas Partey’s Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana’s 2024 African Cup of Nations Squad

Thomas Partey, the influential Arsenal midfielder, has been excluded from Ghana’s national football team for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations due to an ongoing injury. This decision underlines the impact of injuries on major tournament team selections and could significantly affect Ghana’s strategy and formation.

Ghana’s Squad Selection

The 27-man squad for the prestigious African tournament was announced without Partey, a key player in the team’s midfield. This exclusion marks the first time since his debut in 2024 that Partey will not participate in an African Cup of Nations tournament. The player’s ongoing injury recovery timeline does not align with the tournament’s schedule, resulting in his absence.

Injury Impact on Arsenal and Ghana

Partey has been grappling with injuries in recent months, missing his last 17 games across all competitions. This hiatus from action has affected both Arsenal and Ghana. Arsenal has struggled in midfield in Partey’s absence, contributing to recent Premier League defeats. Meanwhile, Ghana faces the challenge of filling the void left by Partey’s absence in the upcoming tournament.

Alternate Strategies and Opportunities

Ghana’s team management and coaching staff, led by coach Chris Hughton, will have to adjust their strategies without Partey’s presence. This situation could potentially give other players an opportunity to step up and fill the void. Central midfield options for the African Cup of Nations include Salis Samed, Baba Iddrisu, Elisha Owusu, Majeed Ashimeru, and Richmond Lamptey. The final squad is set to commence its camp in Kumasi from January 2, gearing up for the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Thomas Partey’s exclusion from Ghana’s squad for the 2024 African Cup of Nations is a significant development. Both Arsenal and Ghana will feel the impact of his absence, but it also presents opportunities for other players to step up. The tournament’s outcome will undoubtedly be watched closely by fans and analysts, especially in the context of Partey’s absence.

Africa Ghana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

