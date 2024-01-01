en English
Africa

Thomas Partey’s Absence from Ghana’s AFCON Squad: A Blow and Opportunity

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:56 pm EST
Thomas Partey's Absence from Ghana's AFCON Squad: A Blow and Opportunity

The Ghana national football team, historically a formidable force in African football, faces a significant challenge in the upcoming 2024 African Cup of Nations. The team’s 27-man squad was recently announced, and a notable exclusion is their star midfielder and Arsenal player, Thomas Partey.

Partey’s Exclusion: A Blow to Ghana’s Midfield

Partey, a vital cog in the Ghana team, was left out of the squad due to an ongoing injury. His absence from the lineup, for the first time since his debut in 2016, resonates as an unmissable setback for the team. The midfielder, who played a pivotal role in both his club and country’s successes, has been grappling with injuries, missing his last 17 games across all competitions.

Injury Timeline and Impact on Selection

Despite signs of recovery, Partey has not featured in a match since October. The decision to exclude him from the final squad was taken after careful considerations and discussions with the player himself and Arsenal’s medical team. His ongoing recovery timeline does not align with the tournament’s schedule, causing this unfortunate exclusion. His contract with Arsenal expires next summer, and his recent injuries might impact his future with the club.

Adjustments and Opportunities

With Partey’s absence, Ghana’s coaching staff, led by head coach Chris Hughton, will have to adjust their strategies and formations. The central midfield options for the tournament now include Salis Samed, Baba Iddrisu, Elisha Owusu, Majeed Ashimeru, and Richmond Lamptey. It is an opportunity for these players to step up and fill the void left by Partey. The team will commence its camp in Kumasi from January 2, gearing up for the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Partey’s exclusion from Ghana’s squad for the 2024 African Cup of Nations is a significant development that could impact the dynamics and potential for success of the team in the tournament. However, it also presents opportunities for other players to shine, making the event a must-watch for football fans and analysts alike.

Africa Ghana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

