en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana’s AFCON Squad Due to Injury

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:28 pm EST
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana’s AFCON Squad Due to Injury

Arsenal’s midfield maestro, Thomas Partey, will not be donning the Ghanaian colors at the 2024 African Cup of Nations. The decision was announced by Chris Hughton, the head coach of Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars. Partey’s exclusion is due to a persisting injury that has kept him off the pitch for several weeks.

Partey’s Injury and Recovery

Thomas Partey has been grappling with injury troubles, missing the last 17 games across all competitions for his club, Arsenal. The midfielder has not played since Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City and has since been sidelined for about two months. The nature of Partey’s injury is a hamstring strain, a concern that the club and national team management have approached with caution. The exact timeline for his recovery has not been disclosed, but it’s clear that it will not coincide with the AFCON schedule.

Impact on the Black Stars

The absence of Thomas Partey is a significant blow to the Ghanaian national team. Partey, with his experience and skill, has been a critical asset in the midfield. His contributions have been pivotal in past competitions, and his withdrawal could potentially unsettle the team’s dynamics. The Black Stars will now have to look to other talents like Abdul Salis Samid, Baba Iddrisu, Majeed Ashimeru, Elisha Owusu, and Richmond Lamptey to fill the void.

Looking Ahead

Despite the setback, the Black Stars are gearing up for the African Cup of Nations. The team will set up camp in Kumasi from January 2, where they will prepare for the tournament and face Namibia in a friendly match. Later, they will jet off to Ivory Coast on January 10 to participate in the tournament. Ghana has been placed in Group B for the tournament, facing off against Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. As the Black Stars prepare to navigate this prestigious event without their star midfielder, eyes will be on how they adapt and perform.

0
Africa Ghana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Councillor Issues Ultimatum to Address Lusaka's Pothole Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: A Vision for a Digitally Transformed Ghana

By Nimrah Khatoon

New Year's Day in 2024 Marked by Birth of 414 Babies

By Justice Nwafor

Nigeria's Plateau State Community Leaders Call for Enhanced Security Measures

By Nimrah Khatoon

Chad's Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra ...
@Africa · 39 mins
Chad's Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra ...
heart comment 0
Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s 2024 Prophecies: A Beacon of Hope or a Warning?

By Quadri Adejumo

Prophet Nigel Gaisie's 2024 Prophecies: A Beacon of Hope or a Warning?
X Corp.’s Strategic Investment Fuels Progress in Chad

By Shivani Chauhan

X Corp.'s Strategic Investment Fuels Progress in Chad
Jacob Zuma Lambasts ANC, Accuses Party of Failing South Africans

By Salman Akhtar

Jacob Zuma Lambasts ANC, Accuses Party of Failing South Africans
Sudanese Paramilitary Leader Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians: A Step Towards Reconciliation?

By Shivani Chauhan

Sudanese Paramilitary Leader Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians: A Step Towards Reconciliation?
Latest Headlines
World News
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
50 seconds
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
1 min
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
2 mins
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
5 mins
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
5 mins
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
12 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
12 mins
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
17 mins
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
18 mins
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app