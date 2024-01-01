Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana’s AFCON Squad Due to Injury

Arsenal’s midfield maestro, Thomas Partey, will not be donning the Ghanaian colors at the 2024 African Cup of Nations. The decision was announced by Chris Hughton, the head coach of Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars. Partey’s exclusion is due to a persisting injury that has kept him off the pitch for several weeks.

Partey’s Injury and Recovery

Thomas Partey has been grappling with injury troubles, missing the last 17 games across all competitions for his club, Arsenal. The midfielder has not played since Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City and has since been sidelined for about two months. The nature of Partey’s injury is a hamstring strain, a concern that the club and national team management have approached with caution. The exact timeline for his recovery has not been disclosed, but it’s clear that it will not coincide with the AFCON schedule.

Impact on the Black Stars

The absence of Thomas Partey is a significant blow to the Ghanaian national team. Partey, with his experience and skill, has been a critical asset in the midfield. His contributions have been pivotal in past competitions, and his withdrawal could potentially unsettle the team’s dynamics. The Black Stars will now have to look to other talents like Abdul Salis Samid, Baba Iddrisu, Majeed Ashimeru, Elisha Owusu, and Richmond Lamptey to fill the void.

Looking Ahead

Despite the setback, the Black Stars are gearing up for the African Cup of Nations. The team will set up camp in Kumasi from January 2, where they will prepare for the tournament and face Namibia in a friendly match. Later, they will jet off to Ivory Coast on January 10 to participate in the tournament. Ghana has been placed in Group B for the tournament, facing off against Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. As the Black Stars prepare to navigate this prestigious event without their star midfielder, eyes will be on how they adapt and perform.