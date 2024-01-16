Thomas Joseph Tuffy: A Life Remembered Amidst Vibrant Community Activities

Thomas Joseph Tuffy, a respected resident of Fernhill, Culleens, Co Sligo, and formerly of the Hilltop, Culleens, passed away peacefully at his home. His life, marked by his contributions to the community and his loving family, came to a serene conclusion. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Mary, and several siblings, leaving behind a legacy to be cherished by those who knew him.

Survived by Loved Ones

He is survived by his wife Mollie, children Pat and Ann, extended family, and a host of friends. His death has left a void that will be hard to fill, but the memories he leaves behind will continue to inspire and comfort those who knew him.

Funeral Services

The community came together to bid their final goodbyes during his funeral services. Reposing was held at Sweeney's Funeral Home, followed by a mass at the Church of the Holy Family in Kilglass. His burial at St Patrick's Cemetery concluded the services, a fitting farewell to a man who lived his life with grace and dignity.

Community News

In other community news, the Enniscrone combined football clubs held a blotto draw, announcing winners and setting up an enticing upcoming jackpot. The Kilglass Parish Community Centre, on its way to completion, is reaching out to local entities for potential use of the facility, symbolizing a new hub for community activities. Colaiste Iascaigh has launched a Wellbeing Challenge, a commendable initiative to improve staff and students' wellbeing with daily activities. The West Sligo Family Resource Centre is gearing up to start adult creative workshops, offering an opportunity for locals to channel their creativity.

Sports and Community Activities

Sligo GAA has organized a supporters bus for an upcoming match against Clare, demonstrating the camaraderie and enthusiasm of the local sports community. Eoghan Rua Ladies Football Club has congratulated Laura Conway for receiving the Connacht Student Bursary, a testament to her commitment and dedication. Stokane National School expressed gratitude for a generous donation towards musical equipment, while Kilglass Enniscrone Utd FC acknowledged the service of their outgoing chairman and treasurer. Western Gaels Hurling and Camogie Club is running a travel draw to fund their new grounds. Enniscrone Kilglass GAA club is participating in the 'Ireland Lights Up' walking challenge. West Sligo Athletics Club encourages participation in the 'Runuary' challenge.

Bingo, social dancing, and Jiving classes are among the local social activities scheduled, reflecting the vibrant spirit of the community. Castleconnor Community Centre has started a 'Stronger for Longer' program for over 50s, promoting health and fitness. Lastly, Castleconnor GAA club lotto draw results were announced, rounding off a week filled with community events and activities.