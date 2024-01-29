Third Season of Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League Launches with Expanded Reach to Youth

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have marked the initiation of the third season of the Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League. The league, this year, is set to connect with over 1,300 young individuals aged 11-14 from schools in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, a first in its history. This expansion of the Jr. NBA program has been a part of the ongoing efforts since 2022, engaging over 10,000 youth in Abu Dhabi.

3rd Season's Draft Event: A Grandeur

The season's draft event was a grand affair, held on January 27th at NYU Abu Dhabi. The event was graced by significant figures such as DCT Abu Dhabi Chairman Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, NBA Europe and Middle East Vice President Neal Meyer, three-time NBA champion James Worthy, and seven-time NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge.

Participation and Engagement: Beyond the League

The participating schools in the Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League received NBA team-branded jerseys as a token of their involvement. This was accompanied by basketball clinics and skills competitions, aiming to encourage active participation and enhance the skill set of the young players. The league games are scheduled to commence on February 5th, culminating in the grand finals on May 5th.

Broader Vision: Empowering Youth, Developing Community

This initiative aligns with DCT Abu Dhabi's broader vision of youth empowerment and community development. It is also part of a multiyear partnership between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi. This partnership extends beyond the Jr. NBA league to include NBA Global Games, fan events, NBA FIT clinics, an NBA 2K League exhibition, and positions DCT Abu Dhabi as the Official Tourism Destination Partner of the NBA in several regions.

Last season, the Jr. NBA Leagues witnessed participation from 63,000 individuals across 31 countries, while Jr NBA programs engaged 275,000 participants across Europe and the Middle East. As the third season of Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League begins, it promises to continue the legacy of fostering young talent and promoting an active and healthy lifestyle through sports.