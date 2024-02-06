Third Annual Confluence Music Festival Returns to St. Louis with Ludacris and Riley Green Headlining

The third annual Confluence Music Festival is set to make a grand return to the St. Louis area on June 1-2. The festival coincides with the NASCAR Cup Series Weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway. Headlining the event are Ludacris, the three-time Grammy winner and star of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, who performs on June 1, and rising country music star Riley Green, taking center stage on June 2.

Lineup of Over 30 Acts

Boasting a lineup of over 30 national and local acts, the festival promises a rich, diverse musical experience. Among the performers are names such as Adam Wainwright, Big & Rich with Gretchen Wilson & Cowboy Troy, Brittney Spencer, and Tim Dugger. The Confluence Music Festival, known for its unique blend of music and motorsports, offers attendees live entertainment, interactive displays, and a STEM education showcase.

Special Performances and Access to NASCAR Cup Series

Apart from the headliners, the event will also feature special performances from artists like BeBe Winans and groups, including the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Furthermore, ticket holders for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 will have the privilege of access to the festival concerts. With around 100,000 fans in attendance in 2023, the festival and race have become a significant local attraction.

Upgrade Packages and Announcement of Full Schedule

For fans seeking enhanced experiences, upgrade packages are available. The full entertainment schedule, however, is yet to be announced. World Wide Technology Raceway, the multi-facility home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region, and The Muny, America's oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre, are key organizations involved in the festival's organization and execution.