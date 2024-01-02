en English
Germany

Thilo Kehrer Nears Loan Transfer to Monaco Amid Limited Playing Time at West Ham

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
West Ham United’s defender, Thilo Kehrer, is on the brink of a loan transfer to AS Monaco, according to credible reports. The move comes in the wake of Kehrer’s struggle for significant playing time at West Ham. Despite being an integral part of the team in the past, Kehrer has had a mere 18-minute run in recent Premier League matches.

Behind the Scenes of Kehrer’s Limited Playtime

Teammates Vladimir Coufal and Konstantinos Mavropanos’ stellar performances have reportedly contributed to the limited on-field action for Kehrer. This shift has seen Kehrer’s market value decrease, making it challenging for West Ham to demand a substantial transfer fee. The loan deal will therefore provide the Hammers with an opportunity to temporarily offload the player, freeing up resources, and possibly re-evaluating his future at the season’s end.

Monaco’s Potential First Recruit of the Transfer Window

AS Monaco is said to have reached an oral agreement with West Ham United for Kehrer’s loan move, including an option to make the transfer permanent for €10m. If concluded, this deal will mark Monaco’s first recruit of the January transfer window. Kehrer’s loan move comes after Monaco evidently outbid OGC Nice in the race to sign the German defender.

The Broader Picture: Transfers at West Ham

West Ham’s management is reportedly eager to create space in the squad and on the wage bill, which explains the potential offloading of several players. In addition to Kehrer, players such as Danny Ings, Maxwel Cornet, Ben Johnson, Said Benrahma, and Pablo Fornals could also be on the exit list. Benrahma, in particular, has caught the attention of clubs like Lyon and Fulham.

Despite Kehrer’s 27 caps and his inclusion in Germany’s 2022 World Cup squad, his role in the German national team under the new manager, Julian Nagelsmann, remains uncertain. Kehrer’s transfer to Monaco could, however, bolster his chances of securing a spot in Germany’s squad for the forthcoming Euro 2024 tournament.

Germany Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

