Thierry Henry Takes Reins of France’s U21 Team, Set to Lead Euro 2025 Qualifying Campaign

In a significant move, former international football star Thierry Henry has been named as the new coach of France’s Under-21 team. Henry takes the helm from Sylvain Ripoll for the Euro 2025 qualifying campaign and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The French Football Federation (FFF) made this decision based on recommendations from a selection committee comprising Marc Keller, Hubert Fournier, and Philippe Diallo.

Henry’s Rich Football Legacy

As a former World Champion and European Champion with France, Henry brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His illustrious playing career included successful stints with Arsenal and Barcelona, making him a revered figure in the world of football. Beyond his playing career, Henry has been active in football media, working as a Ligue 1 analyst for Amazon Prime Video Sport and co-hosting the CBS Sports Golazo show during Champions League matches.

Coaching Journey

Henry’s coaching career has been a mixed bag. His tenure at Monaco was brief and fraught with challenges, but he found more success with the Montreal Impact in the MLS, leading the team to the play-offs. However, he resigned due to family reasons. Now, with his appointment to France’s U21 team, Henry enters a new chapter in his coaching career.

Looking Forward

Henry will begin his coaching duties with a friendly match against Denmark on September 7, followed by a crucial Euro 2025 qualifier against Slovenia on September 11. It remains to be seen how Henry’s experience and approach will shape the team’s performance in these upcoming events.