en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Thierry Henry Takes Reins of France’s U21 Team, Set to Lead Euro 2025 Qualifying Campaign

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
Thierry Henry Takes Reins of France’s U21 Team, Set to Lead Euro 2025 Qualifying Campaign

In a significant move, former international football star Thierry Henry has been named as the new coach of France’s Under-21 team. Henry takes the helm from Sylvain Ripoll for the Euro 2025 qualifying campaign and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The French Football Federation (FFF) made this decision based on recommendations from a selection committee comprising Marc Keller, Hubert Fournier, and Philippe Diallo.

Henry’s Rich Football Legacy

As a former World Champion and European Champion with France, Henry brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His illustrious playing career included successful stints with Arsenal and Barcelona, making him a revered figure in the world of football. Beyond his playing career, Henry has been active in football media, working as a Ligue 1 analyst for Amazon Prime Video Sport and co-hosting the CBS Sports Golazo show during Champions League matches.

Coaching Journey

Henry’s coaching career has been a mixed bag. His tenure at Monaco was brief and fraught with challenges, but he found more success with the Montreal Impact in the MLS, leading the team to the play-offs. However, he resigned due to family reasons. Now, with his appointment to France’s U21 team, Henry enters a new chapter in his coaching career.

Looking Forward

Henry will begin his coaching duties with a friendly match against Denmark on September 7, followed by a crucial Euro 2025 qualifier against Slovenia on September 11. It remains to be seen how Henry’s experience and approach will shape the team’s performance in these upcoming events.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
Former Florida Gators’ center Kingsley Eguakun has altered his plans, committing to the Reese’s Senior Bowl on February 3, instead of the East-West Shrine Bowl. The switch to the Senior Bowl, to be held in Mobile, Alabama, comes after its executive director, Jim Nagy, expressed interest in Eguakun. Setbacks and Strides Eguakun was anticipated to
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
NBA Trade Deadline: Power Rankings and Strategies as Transactions Loom
12 mins ago
NBA Trade Deadline: Power Rankings and Strategies as Transactions Loom
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
13 mins ago
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
10 mins ago
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Secret to Success: A Strong Clubhouse Culture
11 mins ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Secret to Success: A Strong Clubhouse Culture
Luke Humphries Celebrates Darts Championship with Vegan Pastries from Greggs
11 mins ago
Luke Humphries Celebrates Darts Championship with Vegan Pastries from Greggs
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
1 min
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
2 mins
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
Asaduddin Owaisi Counters CJI's Statement with 'Taqiya-Kalam': A Tactical Clash of Words
2 mins
Asaduddin Owaisi Counters CJI's Statement with 'Taqiya-Kalam': A Tactical Clash of Words
Maharashtra Cabinet to Approve Urban Child Development Centers to Tackle Malnutrition
2 mins
Maharashtra Cabinet to Approve Urban Child Development Centers to Tackle Malnutrition
McKenzie Health System Employs eClinicalWorks Tech Upgrade for Enhanced Patient Care
4 mins
McKenzie Health System Employs eClinicalWorks Tech Upgrade for Enhanced Patient Care
Brazil's President Opposes Pardoning of Brasilia's Coup Plotters
4 mins
Brazil's President Opposes Pardoning of Brasilia's Coup Plotters
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
4 mins
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
4 mins
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
5 mins
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
15 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
46 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app