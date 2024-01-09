en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation

In a candid revelation that has sent ripples through the sports world, Thierry Henry, the legendary former Arsenal striker, has shared his lifelong struggle with depression on the ‘Diary of a CEO’ podcast. The celebrated soccer player opened up about his mental health battles, which he grappled with throughout his illustrious career, and how they were exacerbated by the isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Unseen Struggles of a Soccer Legend

In his interview, Henry admitted he had been ‘walking’, a metaphor he used to describe his adaptation to depression, throughout his entire career. Unaware of his mental health condition, he did not seek help and continued to move forward, a principle ingrained in him from a young age. In his own words, he had been ‘lying to himself and society’ about his struggles, relying on what he called a ‘cape’ to hide his emotional turmoil.

COVID-19: A Dark Hour, A Turning Point

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Henry into isolation in Montreal, the continuous ‘walking’ came to a halt. The restrictions implemented to curb the virus’s spread prevented him from seeing his children for a year, a situation he found extremely challenging. During this period, he experienced frequent crying episodes without understanding why, indicative of suppressed emotional responses over the years.

Retirement and The Quest for a New ‘Cape’

After retiring from professional football in 2014, Henry was faced with the daunting task of finding a new way to wear his ‘cape’ — a coping mechanism he had developed to deal with his struggles. His career post-retirement saw him taking up roles on the coaching staff for Belgium, managing Monaco, and becoming the head coach of Montreal Impact in late 2019.

Henry’s candidness about his mental health struggles not only sheds light on the challenges faced by high-profile athletes but also serves as an inspiration for many grappling with similar issues. His story underscores the critical importance of acknowledging mental health and prioritizing personal well-being.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
In a comprehensive study spearheaded by Forbes Advisor, West Virginia has been identified as the unhealthiest state in America, revealing a concerning trend of deteriorating health among Americans. The study utilized an extensive set of 21 metrics, including adult smoking rates, obesity rates, and cancer mortality, to assess the health conditions of residents across the
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
Bella Hadid Marks Fashion Comeback with Striking Perfect Magazine Cover
10 mins ago
Bella Hadid Marks Fashion Comeback with Striking Perfect Magazine Cover
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow on Injury Recovery: A Look at the Road Ahead
11 mins ago
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow on Injury Recovery: A Look at the Road Ahead
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
7 mins ago
Healthcare Sector Sees Operational Leadership Changes
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
9 mins ago
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
9 mins ago
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
11 seconds
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
55 seconds
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
2 mins
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
2 mins
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
3 mins
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
San Francisco's 2024 Mayoral Race: A Moderate Battle with a Potential Progressive Opening
3 mins
San Francisco's 2024 Mayoral Race: A Moderate Battle with a Potential Progressive Opening
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
4 mins
Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Speak at Atlanta's Historic Big Bethel AME Amid Legal Controversy
Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation
5 mins
Afenyo-Markin Denies Electoral Violence Allegations; Push for Organ Harvesting Legislation
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
6 mins
D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Challenges Trump's Claim of Broad Presidential Immunity
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
1 hour
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app