Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation

In a candid revelation that has sent ripples through the sports world, Thierry Henry, the legendary former Arsenal striker, has shared his lifelong struggle with depression on the ‘Diary of a CEO’ podcast. The celebrated soccer player opened up about his mental health battles, which he grappled with throughout his illustrious career, and how they were exacerbated by the isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Unseen Struggles of a Soccer Legend

In his interview, Henry admitted he had been ‘walking’, a metaphor he used to describe his adaptation to depression, throughout his entire career. Unaware of his mental health condition, he did not seek help and continued to move forward, a principle ingrained in him from a young age. In his own words, he had been ‘lying to himself and society’ about his struggles, relying on what he called a ‘cape’ to hide his emotional turmoil.

COVID-19: A Dark Hour, A Turning Point

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Henry into isolation in Montreal, the continuous ‘walking’ came to a halt. The restrictions implemented to curb the virus’s spread prevented him from seeing his children for a year, a situation he found extremely challenging. During this period, he experienced frequent crying episodes without understanding why, indicative of suppressed emotional responses over the years.

Retirement and The Quest for a New ‘Cape’

After retiring from professional football in 2014, Henry was faced with the daunting task of finding a new way to wear his ‘cape’ — a coping mechanism he had developed to deal with his struggles. His career post-retirement saw him taking up roles on the coaching staff for Belgium, managing Monaco, and becoming the head coach of Montreal Impact in late 2019.

Henry’s candidness about his mental health struggles not only sheds light on the challenges faced by high-profile athletes but also serves as an inspiration for many grappling with similar issues. His story underscores the critical importance of acknowledging mental health and prioritizing personal well-being.