Thierry Henry Icon SBC Joins FC 24 Ultimate Team

In an exciting addition to the Team of the Year promotion, FC 24 Ultimate Team has launched a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC), spotlighting the iconic French striker, Thierry Henry. Known for his triumphant stints at global football powerhouses, including AS Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona, and the New York Red Bulls, Henry is now accessible to players for their virtual teams. The SBC unveils a 91-rated Icon card of Henry, boasting compelling statistics such as 93 pace, 90 shooting, 82 passing, and 89 dribbling. This card is further enhanced with the Rapid PlayStyle+, mimicking Henry's knack for outpacing defenders on the field.

Unlocking Thierry Henry: The SBC Guide

Players of FC 24 Ultimate Team can refer to a guide to discover the most cost-effective solutions to complete this SBC, enabling them to secure the Arsenal legend for their team. The challenges are designed around significant milestones in Henry's career, including his remarkable tenures at Arsenal, in LaLiga, and in the Premier League. The SBC also demands the exchange of squads featuring Rare Bronze and Silver Players, as well as 87 and 88 Rated Squads, and a TOTW Player.

The Price of Greatness: SBC Costs and Rewards

The 91-rated Thierry Henry Icon SBC necessitates the submission of 10 squads and carries an estimated cost of 890,000 coins. As a part of the TOTY Warmup Series, this SBC promises various rewards for fulfilling different squad requirements. AI-generated solutions are also available to aid players.

Thierry Henry: A Legacy in Pixels

Thierry Henry, a retired French footballer, remains an emblematic figure in the world of soccer. With a successful career spanning across top clubs, Henry's prowess in the field is now immortalized in the virtual world of FC 24 Ultimate Team. The challenges required to complete the SBC are eclectic, including Born Legend, Rising Star, On a Loan, Gunners, League Finesse, and League Legend. The special card Thierry Henry Icon showcases 4 Skill Moves and 4 Weak Foot, with a 91 OVR.

Once the necessary squads have been submitted, players can relish the addition of Icon Thierry Henry to their roster. This move by FC 24 Ultimate Team not only commemorates an extraordinary player but also provides players with an opportunity to enhance their squads with one of soccer's finest.