en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Thibodeaux’s Performance Slump Raises Eyebrows as Giants Prepare for Week 17

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:59 am EST
Thibodeaux’s Performance Slump Raises Eyebrows as Giants Prepare for Week 17

As the New York Giants brace for their Week 17 face-off against the Los Angeles Rams, the spotlight turns to their edge rusher, Kayvon Thibodeaux. The fifth overall pick in the previous year’s NFL draft, Thibodeaux’s performance has been waning, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the upcoming game.

Thibodeaux’s Slump: A Cause for Concern?

Thibodeaux’s recent games have been characterized by minimal statistics, a noticeable deviation from his earlier momentum. His season includes an impressive count of 11.5 sacks, tying him for 12th in the league. However, his overall grade from Pro Football Focus paints a different picture, ranking him at number 88 among edge rushers. What’s more, Thibodeaux’s dominance seems to wane against stronger teams while he continues to shine against weaker opponents.

Giants’ Defensive Coordinator Backs Thibodeaux

Despite the current slump, Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale upholds his faith in Thibodeaux’s abilities. Undeterred by the recent turn of events, Martindale emphasizes that Thibodeaux fulfills various roles on the defense, which may not always reflect in the statistics.

(Read Also: The Day the USA Tomahawks Almost Toppled Rugby Giants Australia)

Other Giants’ Updates

Meanwhile, running back Saquon Barkley, standing on the threshold of free agency, remains focused on cherishing his time with the team. Barkley seems to be unperturbed by the looming uncertainty of his future. Injury concerns persist within the team, with limited practice participation from Deonte Banks and Dexter Lawrence. Punter Jamie Gillian, despite grappling with injuries, is expected to take part in the upcoming game.

(Read Also: The Evolving Sports Goods Industry: Catering to a Health-Conscious World)

Website Cookie Policies and User Privacy Rights

On an ending note, the article discusses the website’s cookie policies and user privacy rights. It throws light on the use of analytics cookies for generating website performance reports and details the rights of residents in certain states in regards to their personal information.

Read More 

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NFL Week 17: Critical Match-ups Could Define Playoff Landscape

By Salman Khan

NFL Season: A Tale of Triumphs, Trials, and Team Tactics

By Salman Khan

Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortunes

By Salman Khan

NFL's Diversity Dilemma: The Uphill Battle for Coaches of Color

By Salman Khan

Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game ...
@NFL · 6 hours
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Disputed Two-Point Conversion Ignites Debate on NFL Officiating

By Salman Khan

Disputed Two-Point Conversion Ignites Debate on NFL Officiating
Adoree Jackson Celebrates First Career Pick-Six Amidst New York Giants’ Changing Dynamics

By Salman Khan

Adoree Jackson Celebrates First Career Pick-Six Amidst New York Giants' Changing Dynamics
Penn State Football: Lessons from the Peach Bowl Defeat

By Salman Khan

Penn State Football: Lessons from the Peach Bowl Defeat
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
11 seconds
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
6 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
10 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
11 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
13 mins
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
15 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
23 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
23 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
24 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
6 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
23 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
26 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
58 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
60 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app