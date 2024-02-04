Themba Gorimbo's Bold Quest for the UFC Welterweight Title

Following a knockout victory at UFC Vegas 85, mixed martial artist Themba Gorimbo has his sights set on the UFC welterweight title. Despite his current ranking in the division, Gorimbo's ambitious vision sees him capturing the championship by the end of 2023.

Surprising the Octagon

Themba Gorimbo, who is currently unranked and has only three fights in the UFC to his name, delivered a stunning finish over Pete Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 85. This victory, the result of a decisive overhand right, marked Gorimbo's second consecutive win in the UFC and improved his overall record to 2-1 inside the Octagon.

Beyond his in-ring prowess, Gorimbo is also making waves with his audacious callouts. Following his triumph over Rodriguez, he brazenly challenged undefeated contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov. The callout was a clear indication of Gorimbo's intent to fast-track his way to a title shot, even if it means taking on top-tier opponents at short notice.

Ambitious Path to Glory

Gorimbo's aim is not just to compete but to claim the UFC welterweight gold within the calendar year. His strategy is unconventional but clear: he plans to carve a swift path to the title through short-notice fights against top-10 opponents, challenging established norms and offering a fresh narrative in the world of mixed martial arts.

His confidence is fueled by a flawless 2-0 record since his UFC debut and the viral response to a video showcasing his reaction to a surprise gift—a new home in Florida—from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The Hollywood superstar also offered Gorimbo a sponsorship deal through his company, ZOA Energy, further bolstering the fighter's resolve.

Chasing the Championship

In Gorimbo's vision, his route to the title could involve defeating current champion Leon Edwards or the unbeaten title contender Shavkat Rakhmonov. Irrespective of the opponent, Gorimbo believes he is a bad match-up for anyone in the top 10, and his recent performances lend weight to his words.

While his overconfidence has sparked debate among fans, there's no denying the momentum Gorimbo carries. His quick victories, the support from Dwayne Johnson, and his unorthodox approach to climbing the UFC ranks have made him a fighter to watch as he aims to turn his championship dreams into reality.